Above the Net - Top returning prep volleyball talent

Selections based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season.

For the next four weeks, the York News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the third of four installments with the final planned for Friday, August 19.

Josie Loosvelt, SR., York – (libero)

Last year as a junior York’s Josie Loosvelt broke the single-season digs record at York High School with a total of 418 to surpass the old mark of 383 which belonged to Liv Harlow. Her 418 scoops led the final York News-Times charts. She also added 21 ace serves and 688 serve receptions. “Josie was one of the best bro’s in the state in my opinion,” said York’s head coach Chris Ericson at the end of the season. “While she could have played middle-back and had more digs, she was also a fantastic secondary setter for us.” Her season high in the digs department came on a two-day trip to Gothenburg where she recorded 26 against Ogallala. Her best game in serve receptions was against Hastings in the season opener when she posted 42 and she recorded eight set assists against the Neumann Cavaliers. She led the team in digs per set with 4.4 and in serve-receive numbers as well. The Central Conference recognized Loosvelt with a second team all-conference selection. She earned honorable mention in Class B in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

Jozie Kanode, SR., Exeter-Milligan- (libero)

Exeter-Milligan’s Jozie Kanode turned a lot of heads with her ability to get to balls and keep them in play during the Timberwolves’ run to the Class D2 state tournament. Kanode will head to her final season with a career 765 digs and 92 ace serves. In 2021 as a junior she had a season high 29 digs against BDS and over the course of the season posted double-digit numbers in the department in 20 of 31 games. She also notched a season best seven ace serves in the Timberwolf win over Friend and finished with 43, second on the team. “She was a big reason we were able to beat some great teams,” said head coach Madalynn Fousek. “She gained confidence as the season progressed and started to dig up some hard-hit balls. She was all over the court for us.” She also led the team in serve receptions with 489 and had a season-high 45 against BDS. Kanode earned Crossroads Conference, Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention recognition in Class D2.

Reyna Hafer, SR., Fillmore Central – (middle hitter)

While 2021 was a tough year for Fillmore Central volleyball, there were still several bright spots for the team. One of those was the play of Reyna Hafer who will be a senior this season. During her junior year the 6-0 middle-hitter was thrusted into a leadership role and performed well throughout the season for the Panthers. She finished the year with 120 kills, 18 aces and 50 blocks all which led the team. “Reyna really stepped up this year to become our go-to-player,” said Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme at season’s end. “She really took on a team leadership role.” Her season-high in kills came against both Sandy Creek and Wilber-Clatonia with 11. She also posted a season-high six blocks against Sandy Creek and she had five digs against two teams. Hafer was an honorable mention selection by the Southern Nebraska Conference as well as a C2 All-State honorable mention in both of Nebraska’s major newspapers.