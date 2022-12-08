A total of 31 area volleyball players recognized by Omaha World-Herald

YORK – The Omaha World-Herald released its 2022 all-state teams and honorable mention lists in all six classes earlier this week.

The York area had 31 players recognized, all honorable mentions.

In Class B the York Dukes had three players earn post-season honors as sophomore Cyncley Wilkinson, senior Libby Troster and sophomore Reese Hirschfeld were all selected.

The Dukes finished the season with a record of 23-11 and fell one game shy of making the Class B state tournament.

In Class C-2, Cross County, Centennial and Fillmore Central combined to have 14 players named C-2 honorable mention.

Cross County made the state tournament field and finished with a record of 29-5 and had six girls named. They were seniors Bren Lemburg, Taylor Lindburg and Jayden Fellows. The junior making the list was Lilly Peterson, she was joined by sophomore Bricelynn Larson and freshman setter Sydney Hengelfelt.

Centennial which ended their year at 19-14 had four girls named; senior Samara Ruether, juniors Karley Naber and Cora Payne, along with sophomore Ella Wambold.

Fillmore Central was in a rebuilding season with a record of 2-29, yet still had three girls named to the C2 honorable mention list with senior Reyna Hafer and sophomores Addison Ekeler and Angie Schademann.

In D-1 the Heartland Huskies (14-17) had two girls as senior Riley Goertzen and junior Hayden Mierau were recognized.

In Class D-2 the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (19-12) and High Plains Storm (23-9) both fell one game short of playing in the state tournament when both lost district finals

E-M had five girls earn honorable mention stautus behind senior Jozie Kanode, juniors Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka as well as freshman Kaydence Haase and Kiley Oldehoeft.

High Plains was represented by seniors Kenzie Wruble, Hailey Lindburg and sophomore Courtney Carlstrom.

The Hampton Hawks (8-21) placed four girls, led by senior Lillian Dose, juniors Nevaeh Lukasssen and Shae Kingery and sophomore Raegan Hansen.

McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran did not have players selected.