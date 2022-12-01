A Panthers fan’s thoughts on new Husker head coach Matt Rhule

For the first time I can recall, I’m having a little bit of trouble getting myself amped up for a Nebraska coaching hire. I loved the Scott Frost and Bo Pelini hires at the time, and I was even able to talk myself into drinking the Kool-Aid surrounding the Mike Riley move.

Yet, I can’t quite bring myself to completely buy into the Rhule hire – not just yet, at least. I will readily acknowledge that part of my hesitancy stems from my bias as a Panthers fan and Rhule’s terrible tenure in Carolina. I understand that doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that the NFL and college football are completely different beasts and that a lack of success at one level doesn’t guarantee a lack of success at the other.

Rhule did a bang-up job first at Temple and then at Baylor in the wake of the Art Briles scandal, and he could very well work out and be the one to help dig this program out of the rut it’s been in for the past 20 years or so. It’s just that as someone who got an up-close view of his time in Charlotte, there are some concerns I have that give me a little bit of pause.

Nebraska’s biggest problem at this juncture is without a doubt player development, and I do think that’s an area Rhule will improve during his time in Lincoln. My worries stem from what I view as the secondary main issues surrounding the program – team culture and in-game coaching.

Under Rhule, the culture in Carolina was an utter lack of accountability. I’m reminded of press conferences in which after being asked about some coaching decision, he instead compared himself to Jay-Z and went on and on about a seven-year plan.

Or how, when Cam Newton had a two-turnover game last season, Rhule’s narrative in the postgame press conference was “the QB can’t have two turnovers.” Yet when Sam Darnold had a multi-turnover game a couple weeks later, the blame suddenly shifted to “the offensive line needs to protect the QB better” even though the offensive line was truly horrendous all season – no matter which quarterback was under center.

That lack of accountability trickled down to the players too; after the line gave up seven sacks for the second straight week in a Week 17 loss to the Saints last season, offensive guard John Miller simply said “It’s the NFL, sacks happen.”

To me, that feels eerily similar to the culture at Nebraska in recent years, dating all the way back to the Pelini era (remember his “if they want to fire me, go ahead” comment after a blowout loss to Iowa in 2013?) and continuing through the tenures of Riley and Frost.

It’s possible Rhule’s attitude and lack of accountability in Carolina was just the result of him trying to overcompensate for being in over his head at the NFL level, but if it’s not, I could foresee team culture continuing to be an issue in Lincoln.

My other key concern surrounding Rhule’s time with the Panthers stems from in-game management. Too often, he would burn timeouts for no reason early in the first quarter only to have it come back and bite the team in the butt later. There was also the fact that Rhule’s Carolina teams went an atrocious 1-27 in games in which the opponent scored at least 17 points.

However, the most worrisome in-game mismanagement has to be a lack of coaching adjustments. In Rhule’s 38 games in Charlotte, the Panthers fielded a third-quarter point differential of minus-106 (109 points for, 215 points allowed).

That figure is absolutely horrendous, and it speaks directly to a lack of halftime adjustments from Rhule and his Panthers assistants. This is an issue that anyone who has remotely followed Husker football this millennium knows has been a problem for the program dating back to Bo’s tenure.

Over the past few seasons, the Huskers have routinely struggled to flip the script in close games. Part of that is on the players not stepping up and making the plays required to win those games, but part of that is on the coaching for not putting the players in the optimal position for success.

A chunk of Frost’s struggles in Lincoln stemmed from questionable in-game decisions that added up to one-score loss after one-score loss. Rhule could come in and help flip the script, but his terrible record in games in which the opponent eclipsed the 17-point mark and his teams’ dismal third-quarter point differential give me pause.

Now, I will readily admit that in a couple years I could look back on my hesitation surrounding Rhule’s hire and look absolutely ridiculous. Many Husker fans are stoked about the hire, and I can certainly understand why they’re excited. He’s won at both of his college stops, and I liked a lot of what I heard from him at his introductory press conference.

Unlike some other skeptics (looking at you, Scott Shanle), I’m not going to bash every aspect of the hire or make bold declarations that he’ll never win anything in Lincoln, and if you’re excited about the hire I get where you’re coming from. For me, though, I’ve been burned by Rhule once before in Carolina and burned by hype over previous Husker coaching hires. This time, I’m going to sit back and observe with a little bit of wariness until we see how things play out on the field.