A most unique volleyball season comes to an end

YORK-Maybe unique is not the best word to describe the 2020 Nebraska High School volleyball season, but I’m not sure there are many words out there that do.
Late Saturday night the final two teams of the 48 schools that made their way to the Nebraska State Volleyball tournament in Lincoln closed a chapter of high school volleyball in the state that somehow was able to get through a season despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing interruptions, cancellations and postponements throughout the entire year.
Six champions were crowned on Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena and now it’s on to the Winter Sports Season which may or may not start on time, depending on if the spread of the COVID-19 virus is slowed down some.
All games at the state tournament were played at the PBA with the exception of the four third place games which were played at Lincoln Southeast.
Four local teams ended the season with 20 wins or more and three teams were in the final rankings of each of their respective classes. Two of those schools were among the 48 that started state tournament action last week. Seven of the 10 area coverage schools finished with a record above .500.
The York Dukes (27-9) had one of their most successful seasons in school history and they finished in the No. 6 spot in the final Omaha World-Herald rankings. York lost to Elkhorn in the first round on Wednesday.
The Centennial Broncos also made the final field of eight in Class C2, and lost in three sets to eventual champion Lutheran High Northeast. The Broncos ended the season with a record of 22-10.
The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won the first set in their match-up with Wynot in the district championship, but fell in four sets and were denied a season at the Class D2 table. The Timberwolves put together a record of 22-9 on the year and were the No. 10 team in the final state rankings in D2.
The Cross County Cougars posted a mark of 22-10; High Plains under first-year head coach Brittany Klingsporn ended their season with a record of 19-12 and that included a great game in the district final against the BDS Eagles who finished four in Class D1.
The McCool Junction Mustangs were led to a 16-12 record by their first-year head coach Dave Stahr and the Hampton Hawks under legendary head coach Diane Torson were 16-13 in D2 play.
Heartland was 6-17 and the COVID-19 virus stole away a good portion of the Fillmore Central Panthers (4-15) season as they only played 19 games with two weeks of the season lost to quarantine.
Nebraska Lutheran struggled with a 1-26 mark.
Here are the area final area stat leaders in five categories.
Kills
1. Masa Scheierman JR. York 516
2. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 427
3. Cortlyn Schaefer SR. Cross County 372
4. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool JCT 305
5. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 276
Ace Serves
1. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 69
2. Kenzie Wruble SO. High Plains 62
3. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 53
4. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 47
5. Karley Naber FR. Centennial 46
Blocks-Total
1. Erin Case SR. York 91
2. Erica Stratman SR. Cross County 85
3. Chloe Sandell JR. Cross County 83
4. Kiley Rathjen SR. Centennial 57
5. Maddie Portwine SR. Cross County 56
Digs
1. Rorie Loveland SR. Hampton 459
2. Ashley Brown JR. Heartland 350
3. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 342
Destiny Shepherd JR. York 342
5. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool JCT 336
Set Assists
1. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 799
2. Emma Olsen JR. Exeter-Milligan 708
3. Shyanne Anderson FR. Cross County 636
4. Natalie Rockenbach SR. York 520
5. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 459
