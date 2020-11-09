A most unique volleyball season comes to an end

YORK-Maybe unique is not the best word to describe the 2020 Nebraska High School volleyball season, but I’m not sure there are many words out there that do.

Late Saturday night the final two teams of the 48 schools that made their way to the Nebraska State Volleyball tournament in Lincoln closed a chapter of high school volleyball in the state that somehow was able to get through a season despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing interruptions, cancellations and postponements throughout the entire year.

Six champions were crowned on Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena and now it’s on to the Winter Sports Season which may or may not start on time, depending on if the spread of the COVID-19 virus is slowed down some.

All games at the state tournament were played at the PBA with the exception of the four third place games which were played at Lincoln Southeast.

Four local teams ended the season with 20 wins or more and three teams were in the final rankings of each of their respective classes. Two of those schools were among the 48 that started state tournament action last week. Seven of the 10 area coverage schools finished with a record above .500.