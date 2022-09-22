A month into the fall sports season, postseason action begins to sneak up

In what feels like the blink of an eye, the fall sports calendar has already begun to trickle toward the postseason. Sure, we’re only a month in, but the finish line is beginning to approach quicker than you’d think.

Of course, girls golf and softball take center stage as their postseasons begin in early October – the third of the month, to be precise. Looking ahead at the schedule, Ken figures he’ll follow York golf out to the district meet in Grand Island in the morning before circling back to catch Polk County at its subdistrict tournament on the way home (the Slammers’ subdistrict host will likely be Central City).

Meanwhile, York will quite possibly have to make the trek to Columbus, as Lakeview would currently host the Dukes, Blue River and Aurora in their subdistrict. We’ve reached out to the sports editor in Columbus to see if he could shoot some photos of York for us, which would then free me up to catch both Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial at their subdistrict.

The Panthers would likely host that tournament in Geneva, so ideally we’d get the assist from Columbus and be able to cover all of our area teams that day as they begin their postseason journeys.

Football, volleyball and cross country are still a little bit further off as their postseasons don’t occur until later in October, but before too long that will be upon us as well.

Regrettably, we still have heard nothing on the deadline front, so for now we remain stuck at 9:10 and will do our best to provide the coverage our area schools deserve as the playoffs draw nearer.

Truthfully, I’m sitting down to write this week’s column in the evening after covering York golf and tennis at tournaments in Lincoln earlier today because I forgot it was Thursday until like half an hour ago. Before too long, it’ll be time for me to scamper off to Stromsburg to shoot some photos of Cross County volleyball to run in Saturday’s paper.

The prep sports grind waits for no man, not even one who can’t recall his days of the week.