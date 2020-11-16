A man of few words, York’s Lyons lets his work on the mat do the talking

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although his weight class may change, his mindset won’t. He still wants to own the mat in each and every match he wrestles for his senior year.

“I just want to completely dominate everybody – a major at least in every match,” he said.

While checking out Chadron, Lyons got to meet with the Eagles’ coaching staff and liked what he saw from head coach Brett Hunter.

“He’s super respectful. I was really impressed with Coach Hunter when I went up there,” Lyons said.

Lyons will have a new head coach this winter in Brett Mauler. The senior is impressed with him, too, and thinks the program is in good hands.

“He’s cool and is down for whatever. He’s pushes the pace,” Lyons said of Mauler.

Mauler, the Dukes’ first-year head coach, said Chadron is getting a “mat rat.”

“He can’t get enough wrestling,” Mauler said of Lyons. “The thing that separates Kobe from other wrestlers is his work ethic to get better. He’s always in the room practicing, whether it’s in York’s room with a partner or MWC’s wrestling room during the offseason.”

Mauler said Lyons has phenomenal hips, balance and power.

“He has been extremely well-coached by the York staff and through MWC wrestling club,” Mauler said. “He’s dynamite on his feet as is always looking for ways to score and create points in the match.”

