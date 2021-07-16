HASTINGS – These frozen moments are from the short, championship go-round of the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo that took place over three days in the middle of June at the Adams County Fairgrounds in south Hastings. The annual rodeo, cancelled last year by COVID, crowns Nebraska champions and determines national qualifiers in each event. (Photos by Steve Moseley)
A look back at the 2021 Nebraska High School State Finals Rodeo
