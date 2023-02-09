We’re in the home stretch of the winter sports season, with boys wrestling districts this weekend preceding state wrestling and girls subdistrict basketball next week. The Class C and Class D pairings and hosts for the girls were released earlier this week, with the boys to be released early next week and the Class B hosts announced on the girls side on Feb. 25 and the boys the following day.

On the girls side, McCool Junction will host D2-2 and Cross County will host C2-7. The Mustangs’ group includes 2-seed Nebraska Lutheran, 3-seed Hampton, 4-seed Exeter-Milligan and 5-seed Friend.

The Cougars, meanwhile, have 2-seed Centennial, 3-seed Shelby-Rising City and 4-seed Aquinas in their bracket. High Plains is the No. 2 seed in the D2-3 subdistrict at Osceola, Heartland earned the fourth seed in D1-6 hosted by BDS and Fillmore Central is the 4-seed in C2-8 at Superior.

As always seems to be the case, this year gripes arise from the subdistrict pairings when an imbalance occurs. Among area schools, the girls side does not seem particularly egregious this year, but that is not the case for the boys.

In Class C1, the C1-8 subdistrict is fairly balanced. Central City – sixth in the wild card standings – would host if the subdistricts were announced today, with Aurora (12th) earning the No. 2 seed and Fillmore Central (19th) taking the third seed. No. 4 seed Centennial (25th) and 5-seed Milford (36th) would round out the bracket.

The Class C2-8 subdistrict features a bit wider gap between the likely host – Cross County, 11th in wild card points – and the rest of the field, but the balance between seeds 2-4 is still fairly even. The second seed would go to Aquinas (23rd), while Heartland (32nd) would be the 3-seed and 4-seed Twin River (43rd) would round out the field.

The D1-3 (McCool Junction, BDS, Shelby-Rising City, High Plains) and D2-2 (Friend, Deshler, Exeter-Milligan, Harvard, Meridian) subdistricts are also relatively balanced, all things considered. But the eyebrows raise with a glance at the subdistrict fields in D2-3 and D2-6.

In D2-3, Osceola and Parkview Christian (third and fourth in wild card points) are duking it out for the top seed. Nebraska Lutheran (13th) would likely be the three seed, with the fourth seed going to Humphrey St. Francis (16th) and East Butler (26th) rounding out the field.

That is an absolutely loaded subdistrict, in which four of the five schools boast winning records and the fifth is 9-10 and just outside the top 25 in the D2 wild card standing.

This seems like an oversight, and it looks even worse when you compare it to the D2-6 subdistrict. The host in D2-6 would be 7-14 Fullerton (28th in wild card points), with 6-10 Giltner (34th) earning the No. 2 seed and 7-12 St. Edward (38th) getting the third seed. The 4-seed would be 7-12 Hampton (42nd) and the fifth seed going to 1-16 Palmer, which is dead last in the D2 wild card race.

Now, I’m no mathematics major, but I’m pretty sure that means the fifth seed in D2-3 – East Butler – is higher in the wild card standings than the likely No. 1 seed in D2-6. If the season ended today, all five teams in D2-3 would host if they were in the D2-6 subdistrict instead.

I understand coming up with a perfectly balanced subdistrict system is near impossible due to the sheer number of teams in Classes C and D, but this type of imbalance is inexcusable.

Four of the five teams in the D2-3 subdistrict sit in the top 16 and theoretically still have a chance to play themselves into one of four wild card spots in D2, yet in all likelihood at least one of those four will miss out because you have groupings like D2-6 where all five schools are a combined 28-64 (.304 win percentage) yet one is guaranteed a spot in the district finals because someone has to win that subdistrict.

There are several potential solutions to this type of imbalance you could float around, but in my opinion it’s easiest to start simple – release the subdistrict assignments in late January rather than before the season even starts.

I understand potential geographical concerns, but if you look at D2-3 and D2-6 as an example, the distance between all 10 schools is close enough that there would not be a ton of extra travel involved if you were to take a Nebraska Lutheran or a Humphrey St. Francis from D2-3 and swap them with a Hampton, St. Ed or Giltner in D2-6.

In that proposed change, the geography of the subdistricts still makes sense but the competitive balance is much more even – and they’re the sort of adjustments you would be able to make if you wait to announce the subdistrict assignments until closer to the end of the season when you have a better idea of how good each team is.

There are other tweaks that could, and perhaps even should, be made to the subdistrict format overall to make it closer to an equal and even format for all teams, but at the bare minimum the NSAA should absolutely begin releasing the subdistrict assignments later in the season to fix the seemingly annual problem of one or two “subdistricts from hell” while one or two subdistricts are incredibly weak.