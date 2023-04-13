While I was away last week, I spent a good deal of time recharging by hanging out with family and keeping up with the always busy world of sports. That included both the men’s and women’s Final Four and national title games, the early stages of the MLB season and, of course, the Masters.

Augusta National is atop my “golf courses I’d most like to visit” list (second would probably be Pebble Beach), so I always take it upon myself to watch as much of the tournament as I can. In between the weather delays on Friday and Saturday, I thought the event still put on a darn good show.

Jon Rahm overcame an unlucky draw with his Friday pairing, a double bogey on the first hole of the tournament and the weather to emerge victorious and don the Green Jacket by the end of Easter Sunday. Rahm’s not my favorite golfer on the tour, but I do like him and I think he’s an extremely worthy champ.

I also enjoyed seeing the Sunday surge from Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth. The two of them shooting a combined 13-under with 17 total birdies is absolutely electric stuff, and perhaps a reminder that familiarity can be a great equalizer. No matter what form they come into Masters week with, guys like Spieth, Mickelson, Tiger Woods and others have all played Augusta enough that it’s never completely out of the question they could find themselves making a run.

Tiger regrettably struggled to remain healthy and had to withdraw despite missing the cut, but the other two showed exactly why it’s unwise to ever totally count out Masters veterans.

Say what you will about Mickelson off the course, his connection to LIV or some of his questionable-at-best comments regarding the new league in recent years, but on the course he’s still a three-time Masters champ and knows the place like the back of his hand. He didn’t quite make enough putts in the third round and made a few too many mistakes over the first two days to really threaten for a fourth Green Jacket, but he still pulled a little magic out of his clubs Sunday to turn in his best-ever final-round performance at Augusta National and set a new tournament record for lowest round by a golfer 50 years or older.

One downside to the week: I was reminded (again) how much I despise Patrick Cantlay’s playing style. I know there’s a big debate about pace-of-play rules and whether the PGA Tour should enforce a shot clock of sorts on their golfers, but for my money Cantlay almost singlehandedly makes a compelling case for it.

The final pairing of Rahm and Brooks Koepka were stuck waiting on Cantlay pretty much all day as the latter chugged about his final round at his usual snail’s pace, but the back nine was particularly egregious.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say Rahm, Koepka and Cantlay’s playing partner Viktor Hovland all suffered from Cantlay’s pace of play, with Hovland at one point playing ahead with a chip on No. 13 while Cantlay was still a sauntering up the fairway a couple hundred yards back.

Then, of course, Rahm and Koepka’s wait on the 16th tee was absolute torture. It’s not a one-off issue either; Cantlay’s known as one of the slowest players on the tour, and I think it honestly makes him unwatchable sometimes.

Spring sports

As the heat of the spring sports schedule heats up, so too has the weather outside. The periodic cold from the past few weeks has given way to a sort of heat wave, and we’ve had to adapt accordingly. I broke out my hat collection again in an attempt to protect my receding hairline from the sun when I covered the Heartland invite on Thursday, and I had to make a stop to buy some more sunscreen Wednesday afternoon.

These are all minor quibbles, of course. I’d much prefer the weather this week to the cold, blustery, rainy conditions that can sometimes befall us during spring sports season. Unfortunately, Nebraska weather is always finicky, and you can never be too sure if good weather is here to stay this time of year.

Regardless of what happens on that end, your two-man wrecking crew on the sports desk will continue to dutifully do our darnedest to provide the best possible coverage to our area schools and athletes.