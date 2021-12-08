32 area athletes earn all-state volleyball recognition

YORK – The Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald released their all-state volleyball selections over the weekend, and three area athletes earned first or second-team recognition in their respective classes.
York senior Masa Scheierman earned third-team Super-State honors in the Journal Star, and she was a first-team all-state selection in Class B. The World-Herald tabbed her as a second-team all-state selection in Class B.
Exeter-Milligan seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen also earned all-state recognition from both publications. Janksy was a unanimous first-team selection in Class D-2, while both papers named Olsen to the Class D-2 second team.
In addition, 25 area athletes earned honorable mention in the OWH and 23 were honorable mention in the LJS.
Honorable Mention
Class B
York
OWH – Josie Loosvelt, Brynn Hirschfeld, Destiny Shepherd
LJS – Josie Loosvelt, Brynn Hirschfeld, Libby Troester, Ava Ziemba
Class C-2
Centennial
OWH/LJS – Gracen Fehlhafer, Karley Naber, Cora Payne, Samara Ruether
Fillmore Central
OWH – Reyna Hafer,Lilly Srajhans, Grace Probasco
LJS – Reyna Hafer,Angie Schademann
Class D-1
Cross County
OWH/LJS – Shyanne Anderson, Bren Lemburg, Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell
Heartland
OWH –Hayden Mierau
LJS –Ashley Brown
Class D-2
Exeter-Milligan
OWH – Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates, Malorie Staskal, Savana Krupicka
LJS – Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates
Hampton
OWH/LJS – Kylie Mersch, Zaya Stuart
High Plains
OWH/LJS – Kenzie Wruble, Courtney Carlstrom, Hailey Lindburg, Alexis Kalkwarf