32 area athletes earn all-state volleyball recognition
YORK – The Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald released their all-state volleyball selections over the weekend, and three area athletes earned first or second-team recognition in their respective classes.

York senior Masa Scheierman earned third-team Super-State honors in the Journal Star, and she was a first-team all-state selection in Class B. The World-Herald tabbed her as a second-team all-state selection in Class B.

Exeter-Milligan seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen also earned all-state recognition from both publications. Janksy was a unanimous first-team selection in Class D-2, while both papers named Olsen to the Class D-2 second team.

In addition, 25 area athletes earned honorable mention in the OWH and 23 were honorable mention in the LJS.

Honorable Mention

Class B              

York

OWH – Josie Loosvelt, Brynn Hirschfeld, Destiny Shepherd

LJS – Josie Loosvelt, Brynn Hirschfeld, Libby Troester, Ava Ziemba

Class C-2

Centennial

OWH/LJS – Gracen Fehlhafer, Karley Naber, Cora Payne, Samara Ruether

Fillmore Central

OWH – Reyna Hafer,Lilly Srajhans, Grace Probasco

LJS – Reyna Hafer,Angie Schademann

Class D-1

Cross County

OWH/LJS – Shyanne Anderson, Bren Lemburg, Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell

Heartland

OWH –Hayden Mierau

LJS –Ashley Brown

Class D-2

Exeter-Milligan

OWH – Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates, Malorie Staskal, Savana Krupicka

LJS – Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates

Hampton

OWH/LJS – Kylie Mersch, Zaya Stuart

High Plains

OWH/LJS – Kenzie Wruble, Courtney Carlstrom, Hailey Lindburg, Alexis Kalkwarf

