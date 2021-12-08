32 area athletes earn all-state volleyball recognition

YORK – The Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald released their all-state volleyball selections over the weekend, and three area athletes earned first or second-team recognition in their respective classes.

York senior Masa Scheierman earned third-team Super-State honors in the Journal Star, and she was a first-team all-state selection in Class B. The World-Herald tabbed her as a second-team all-state selection in Class B.

Exeter-Milligan seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen also earned all-state recognition from both publications. Janksy was a unanimous first-team selection in Class D-2, while both papers named Olsen to the Class D-2 second team.

In addition, 25 area athletes earned honorable mention in the OWH and 23 were honorable mention in the LJS.

Honorable Mention

Class B

York

OWH – Josie Loosvelt, Brynn Hirschfeld, Destiny Shepherd

LJS – Josie Loosvelt, Brynn Hirschfeld, Libby Troester, Ava Ziemba

Class C-2