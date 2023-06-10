A limited number of golfers in each division will advance to the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships provided they shoot the minimum qualifying score.
If a golfer who lives outside of the District qualifies, his/her participation will not eliminate a District resident from qualifying.
Optimist Districts and Clubs may provide financial support for winners to attend the international championships. The amount of financial support provided and the age divisions covered varies by District. Please check with the District Chair for details. There is no guarantee that financial support will be provided to golfers who travel outside of their home District.
Boys 16-18- Top 10- (15 total golfers)
Names Total Gross
1. *Parker Bunting 72
2. Tommy Kelley 72
3. Elijah Jensen 72
4. Trey Ruge 72
5. Emmanuel Jensen 73
6. Ryan Seevers 74
7. Carson Kildow 74
8. Owen Tucker 76
9. Dennis Shannon 77
10. Bowdie Fox 80
*Won playoff.
Boys 14-15
1. Miles Elgert 69
2. Jaxson Hinze 76
3. Zach Johnson 85
4. Killian Shanahan 86
5. Maximus Schaeffer 89
6. Zac Alt 90
7. Peyton Penrose 92
8. Elijah Fox 122
9. Edward Lopez 122
Boys 12-13
1. Tye Treadwell 66
2. Jack Kelley 80
3. Augie Stark 104
Boys 10-11
1. Bennett LaConte 75
2. Leo Hong 78
3. Beckman McPeck 84
Girls 15-18
1. Julia Karmazin 80
2. KayLynn Jorgensen 81
3. Camryn Johnson 83
4. Cecilia Arndt 83
5. Isabelle Elgert 83
Girls 13-14
1. Addison Benge 92
2. Abby Jensen 125
Girls 10-12
1. Halle Rech 91
2. Macy Jorgensen 96
3. Stella Sedlacek 106