2022 York News-Times All-Area Volleyball Team

Co-Captains

Bren Lemburg, Senior, Cross County – OH

Cross County was the final area team standing this season as the Cougars reached Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Class C-2 state tournament, thanks in large part to the play of outside hitter Bren Lemburg. The senior was a go-to offensive threat all year ash she finished fourth on the final area leaderboard with 263 winners on a .189 hitting percentage. She also crushed a team-high 43 aces (good for ninth among area leaders) while serving 93.7%. Lemburg also tallied 230 digs to pair with 20 blocks and 27 assists en route to first-team all-CRC honors. “Bren led our team in kills, kills per set and aces,” first-year Cougars head coach Emmie Noyd said.

Josie Loosvelt, Senior, York – Libero

After setting the York single-season digs record a year ago, Josie Loosvelt one-upped herself during her senior season. As the anchor for the Dukes’ defense, the libero broke her own record with 471 digs this fall, topping the final area leaderboard. She also cracked 1,000 career digs this fall, finishing with 1,075. Loosvelt also served 90.3% for the season and crushed 20 aces to pair with 11 kills and 79 set assists offensively. “Josie was a 2 year starting libero. She broke 1,000 career digs and beat her own season record with 471 digs,” first-year York head coach Kelby Phillips said. “She was a great leader to have in the gym and on the court.” The Central Conference recognized Loosvelt with second-team all-conference honors.

Jozie Kanode, Senior, Exeter-Milligan – RS/S

The Timberwolves went 19-12 and came within a few points of a second consecutive state berth this fall, and the impact Jozie Kanode left on the team was a big reason why. The Manhattan Christian College commit played libero last year, but during her senior season she made an impact all over the court as the volleyball equivalent of a Swiss army knife. “Jozie is a libero at heart but this year we needed her to play a different role because of our low numbers on the team,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “She stepped up in a huge way for us and did all of the jobs we asked her to do really well. She went from being an outside hitter at the beginning of the year to being a setter in a 4-2 and then ultimately had to set running a 5-1.” Kanode finished fourth in the area with 47 aces on a 92.6 serving percentage. She also dazzled defensively with 280 digs and five blocks, and she collected 374 assists for the T-Wolves as she shifted to a setting role down the stretch. For her play this season, the CRC recognized Kanode with a first-team selection. “Not many athletes can be bounced around so much and still be consistent in their play. Jozie led us in digs, aces, serving percentage, and her serve receive rating,” Fousek said.” Jozie made so many great plays that aren’t recorded on the stat sheet and without her play and efforts we would not have been as successful as what we were. Her stats this year do not do her justice for what she accomplished on this team this year.”

ALL-AREA

Karley Naber, Junior, Centennial – OH

The Centennial Broncos went 19-14 and finished as the SNC tournament runner-up this fall, with junior outside hitter Karley Naber providing a key role on the court. Naber led the team with 225 kills on 774 chances, good for the No. 9 spot on the final area leaderboard. She hit .179 and served 93% with 51 aces – second-most among area athletes – while finishing second on the Broncos and sixth in the area with 319 digs. Naber also tallied 19 assists and 15 blocks en route to first-team all-SNC honors. “Karley did a great job this year being a leader on and off the court. She was our most consistent player,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said. She worked hard at practices and games. She has a lot of volleyball knowledge and always knew where to put the ball in a pressure situation. She led our team in kills and aces. She is very coachable and does what we coaches ask her to do. She has made a ton of growth since her freshman year and I am looking forward to what her senior season.”

Cora Payne, Junior, Centennial – MH

One of Centennial’s more efficient hitters, Cora Payne whacked 178 kills on 491 swings, good for a .198 hitting percentage. The junior also routinely made her presence felt at the net, pacing the team in blocks as she ranked sixth among final area leaders with 57 stuffed attacks. “Cora really stepped it up for us this year. She was a great leader on the court and wasn’t afraid to take charge in pressure situations,” Anstine said. “She really improved her attacking and blocking this year. When we were able to get our middles involved she did a great job putting the ball away.” Payne capped her junior season with 20 aces on 82% serving to pair with 62 digs and seven assists. She earned second-team all-SNC honors for her performance on the court.

Lilly Peterson, Junior, Cross County – MH

Lilly Peterson took a leap forward for the Cougars during her junior season, racking up 234 kills – a figure that ranked third on the team and eighth among area athletes. She hit .198 for the year and served 79.4% with 24 aces. Defensively, Peterson was a force to be reckoned with at the net as she registered 71 blocks (second on the team, fifth in the area) along with 228 digs. “Lilly was a six rotation middle,” Noyd said. “She is a dynamic individual for our team.” The junior also recorded 24 set assists this fall and was a first-team all-CRC selection.

Shyanne Anderson, Junior, Cross County – OH

During her junior campaign, outside hitter Shyanne Anderson finished fifth in the area and second on Cross County in kills with 256 winners. She was the Cougars’ most efficient hitter with a .206 hitting percentage, and she served 91.3% while crushing 39 aces. Defensively, Anderson paired 268 digs with 38 blocks and chipped in 31 assists as she earned first-team all-CRC recognition. “Shyanne switched positions and became a 6 rotation outside hitter,” Noyd said. “She led the team in hitting percentage and digs.”

Kaydence Haase, Freshman, Exeter-Milligan – OH

Kaydence Haase made her impact felt on the court from day one, as she played a key role for the T-Wolves during her freshman season and helped fill the void left by a pair of departed all-state selections. The outside hitter ranked second on the team – and third in the area – with 260 kills on a .204 hitting percentage, and she finished sixth on the final area leaderboard with 43 aces. Defensively, Haase notched 215 digs and nine blocks and was a first-team all-CRC selection. “Kaydence was huge for us. She is only a freshman and is putting up numbers that a lot of athletes don’t reach until their junior or senior years,” Fousek said. “We put a lot of pressure on Kaydence and she handled it really well. She was one of our most consistent, all-around players. She passed, served, and attacked really well each game. She was definitely a game-changer for us.”

Savana Krupicka, Junior, Exeter-Milligan – OH

The T-Wolves’ kills leader, Savana Krupicka ranked second among all area leaders with 266 winners on a .195 hitting percentage. The junior served up 35 aces on an 81 serving percentage and notched 14 assists and eight blocks to pair with 229 digs. “Savana has grown so much this year. She was consistent and she carried a heavy load,” Fousek said. “Not only did she step up her play on the court but was a huge leader for us off of the court. Savana has a powerful swing that a lot of teams were unable to handle. She also was able to find different shots and tool the blockers more than a lot of outside hitters that I watched.” Krupicka earned all-CRC honorable mention for her performance this fall.

Reyna Hafer, Senior, Fillmore Central - MB

As a senior, Reyna Hafer led the Panthers with 173 kills on a .076 hitting percentage. At the net, the middle blocker tied for the area lead with 76 blocks to pair with 11 aces and 72 digs. “Reyna was a very strong middle blocker for us,” first-year Fillmore Central head coach Haley Hoarty said. “Her arm swing also came a long way as she ended the season leading us in kills also. She is a very explosive player who impacted every game. Reyna has signed with Concordia to play volleyball in the fall.” Hafer’s play on the court this fall garnered her a third-team all-SNC selection.

Lillian Dose, Senior, Hampton – OH

Lillian Dose hammered 177 kills for the Hawks during her senior season, and the outside hitter also crushed 33 aces on a 94.3 serving percentage. She also finished tied for ninth on the final area leaderboard with 302 digs, the second-best mark on the team. Dose’s play was good enough to earn all-conference honorable mention by the Crossroads Conference. “Lillian leads by example. She is a very hard worker and wants the people around here to get better too,” Hampton first-year head coach Kayla Gaughen said. “She is a very dedicated athlete and strives to succeed every day. She is always positive and is a very good teammate. She will be greatly missed.”

Hayden Mierau, Junior, Heartland – S

One of the top servers in the area, Heartland junior Hayden Mierau topped the final area leaderboard with a whopping 57 aces. The setter also finished among the final area leaders in set assists, where she ranked fifth with 507. Mierau’s 302 digs were tied for ninth among area athletes, and the junior also tallied 44 kills and 13 blocks as she did a little bit of everything for the Huskies on the court. Mierau was a third-team all-SNC selection for her play this season.

Kenzie Wruble, Senior, High Plains – OH

The Storm returned to the district finals this fall, and the play and leadership from senior Kenzie Wruble was a big reason why. The outside hitter paced the team with 246 kills, good for seventh in the area, and hit .185 for the season. She served 84.2% and crushed 26 aces at the service line. Wruble also notched 255 digs and recorded 21 blocks defensively. She also collected 16 set assists and earned first-team all-CRC honors for her play this fall. “Kenzie is an aggressive and very successful outside hitter,” High Plains co-head coach Nicole Keenan said.

Rylee Ackerson, Sophomore, High Plains – MB

Rylee Ackerson took big strides on the court during her sophomore season and saw improvement in her numbers across the board. The middle blocker ranked third on the team with 136 kills and tied for fourth with 26 aces, but Ackerson’s biggest impact came at the net as she collected 57 of the Storm’s 99 total blocks, good for seventh on the final area leaderboard. “Rylee was an aggressive blocker at the net for us,” Keenan said.

Hailey Lindburg, Senior, High Plains – OH

During her senior season, Hailey Lindburg finished second on the team in both kills (216) and hitting percentage (.170). She finished third on the final area leaderboard with a team-high 51 aces and served 90.6% at the service line for the season. Lindburg added 15 set assists and made a big impact defensively with 10 blocks and a team-high 320 digs, the eighth-best mark in the area. The Crossroads Conference recognized her performance this fall with an all-conference honorable mention. “Hailey is a standout back row player for our team,” Keenan said.

Lily Otte, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran – MH

Lily Otte capped her senior season by leading Nebraska Lutheran in kills, whacking 171 winners while hitting .200 for the year. She served 88.8% with 23 aces, but the middle hitter made just as big an impact on defense. Otte racked up 348 digs (fourth in the area) and tied for the area lead with a whopping 61 blocks. She also tallied seven set assists for the Knights and earned all-CRC honorable mention. “Lily is an incredibly smart front row player, and a powerful and reliable back row player,” Lutheran head coach Moriah Hackbarth said.

Cynley Wilkinson, Sophomore, York – OH

A dynamic offensive threat, Cynley Wilkinson turned in a breakout sophomore season for the Dukes this fall. The outside hitter hammered an area-high 313 kills – 33 more than the next-best mark – and was efficient with her chances as she hit .217 for the year. Wilkinson crushed a team-high 32 aces and served 84.3% to pair with her offensive firepower, and the sophomore also recorded nine set assists. Defensively, she recorded 172 digs and 21 blocks as a first-team all-Central Conference selection. “Cynley led the team in kills and aces. As a valuable part to our offense she grew so much this season as both a front row and back row player,” Phillips said.

Mia Burke, Senior, York – OH

Mia Burke was a key part of York’s success during her senior season as she ranked second on the team in three statistical categories. The outside hitter whacked 197 kills on a .116 hitting percentage and tallied 30 aces while serving 92.8% at the service line. Burke tied for ninth in the area with 302 digs and blocked 11 attacks. “Mia contributed in many areas as a six rotation player this season,” Phillips said. “As an outside attacker, she was second in kills, aces, and digs. Her flexibility this season was key to some of our success throughout the season.” Burke also collected 21 set assists and earned all-conference honorable mention from the Central Conference.

Honorable Mention

Centennial: Ella Wambold, Samara Ruether, Averie Stuhr, Cambria Saunders, Catelynn Bargen, Krislyn Green. Cross County: Sydney Hengelfelt, Bricelynn Larson. Exeter-Milligan: Malorie Staskal, Kiley Oldehoeft. Fillmore Central: Addison Ekeler, Angie Schademann, Makenna McCoy, McKenna Skala. Hampton: Shae Kingery, Nevaeh Lukassen, Raegan Hansen. Heartland: Riley Goertzen, Kaylee Goertzen, Felicity Johnson, Jaelyn Brown. High Plains: Courtney Carlstrom. McCool Junction: McKenna Yates, BriAnn Stutzman. Nebraska Lutheran: Marissa Endorf, Jasmine Malchow. York: Dannika Lamberty, Rylyn Cast, Morgan Driewer, Libby Troester.