2022 York News-Times All-Area Softball Team

2022 All-Area Softball Team

Co-Captain

Courtney Sunday, JR., Polk County- P

Polk County junior Courtney Sunday was as solid a softball player as there was in the York News-Times area this year. Sunday led the PC Slammers to their first ever Class C State Softball appearance with 20 wins in the pitching circle and she also held her own at the plate this year with a .377 batting average and an area-high 43 RBIs. Sunday faced some of the best line-ups in the state and finished the season with a 3.55 ERA. She hit her only two home runs of the year in Gothenburg at the district final and pitched both games of a 7-3 and 8-1 wins to help the Slammers earn their state ticket. “Courtney is a great all-around player and competitor with a very high softball IQ,” said Slammers head coach Laureen Powell. “She’s unflappable on the mound. She broke school records for wins in a season with 20 and RBI’s in a season with 43.” Sunday was top 10 in total hits with 40.

Co-Captain

Amy Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend-P

One of the more versatile players on the FCEMF Panthers this year was junior Amy Lauby who not only led the team on the pitching rubber with 12 wins, but she also batted .470; she cranked out a pair of home runs and she rang up 96 strikeouts in the circle. Lauby finished with a 4.01 ERA and she tossed better than 90 innings. Lauby’s work in the circle the latter half of the season helped the Panthers make it to the district finals. “Amy has improved every year. She had a consistent year from the circle, at times even dominant and made a huge jump as an offensive player,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “She had a lot of clutch two out hits with runners in scoring position. She has worked incredibly hard the last nine months to improve and her results speak for themselves. Still a young in age player that we need to continue to make same level of improvements for next year.” Lauby was an SNC First Team All-Conference selection.

All-Area

Lauryn Mattox, SO., York- P/IF

It was evident early in the season the York Dukes were going to ride the right arm of sophomore Lauryn Mattox as far as she could take them. To say that Mattox was the Dukes workhorse on the pitching rubber would be an understatement. The sophomore tossed 115.2 of the Dukes 136 plus innings and she finished with 12 wins, 112 strikeouts and against some of the biggest bats in both Class B and Class C she finished the season with a 4.12 ERA. As important as she was in the circle, she was just as important in the batter's box as she finished the season batting. 500 with four home runs and a total of 13 extra base hits. Mattox also finished among the area leaders in hits with 41.

“Lauryn was our work horse on the mound,” said York head coach Kent Meyers. “She has proven she is also a very good batter.” The sophomore’s play on the field was recognized by the Central Conference with a first team selection.

Lauryn Haggadone, SR., York-3B

When the 2022 season was over, York senior Lauryn Haggadone completed her high school career as the all-time career home run leader in York Dukes history. This past year she hammered out eight long balls and was consistent at the plate with a .444 average. She finished tied for seventh in total hits with 36; she was second in RBIs with 32 and her average at the plate was fourth best. “Lauryn was and has been a huge reason we are where we are,” commented She will go down as one if the best batters in Duke history. She also played all year on a torn meniscus.” Haggadone had 12 games this year where she produced two or more hits in a game. Her best game of the season was in Lincoln at Lincoln Northwest when she went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and she homered and doubled. The Central Conference made her a third team selection.

Sam McDaniel, JR., York-IF/P

Consistency is what made York junior Sam McDaniel one of the top players on the Dukes team. McDaniel played mostly shortstop, but she also saw around 21 innings in the pitching circle. The junior was second on the team in home runs with seven; she batted .403 which ranked her ninth in the final area stats; scored 31 runs which was fifth best among area players and she swiped seven bases. “Sam was the most consistent batter we had all year, and great command of the strike zone,” said York head coach Kent Meyers. “She made huge improvements in the field as well.” Her best night at the plate came against Lexington at the conference tournament where she went 3 for 4 with one RBI and a triple. McDaniel’s play on the field was rewarded with a Central Conference Third team selection.

Lindee Kelley, SO., Polk County-IF/OF

With a combination of both power and speed, Polk County sophomore Lindee Kelley provided the Polk County Slammers opponents with a variety of different headaches on defense. Kelley had one of the top five batting averages on the Polk County Slammers as she finished the season at an even .400 which was 10th in the final YNT stats; her 40 hits over the year was tied for fourth and she led the area in runs scored with 44. She also hit four home runs and stole 12 bases. Lindee has a very high softball IQ and great instincts for the game offensively and defensively,” commented Polk County Slammers head coach Laureen Powell. “She uses her athleticism to her advantage.” Her best offensive outing was three hits against York, Holdrege/Adams Central and Gothenburg in the first game of the district final. She drove in four runs against the Dukes in the team’s 10-6 win.

Adrienne Waller, FR., Polk County-IF/P

Freshman Adrienne Waller jumped right in her first varsity season and contributed to the team’s effort and helped them earn their first-ever state championship berth in Class C. Waller led the Slammers with a .414 batting average which ranked her seventh in the News-Times final stats; she posted 25 RBIs which was fifth and her 36 hits tied her for seventh. She had a team-high 16 doubles and a total of 22 extra base hits which included three home runs. She had two three-hit games one against Falls City where she also drove in four runs and she picked up three hits and one RBI against Twin River in the first round of the subdistricts. Two of her three home runs came against Kearney Catholic in a 10-8 win. She also logged 24.1 innings on the pitching rubber with five wins. “Adrienne is a very poised player. She contributed offensively and defensively in a big way as a freshman,” commented Polk County head coach Laureen Powell. “She broke the school record for doubles in a season with 16.”

Emma Recker, JR., Polk County-C

Polk County head coach Laureen Powell said that Slammers junior catcher Emma Recker provides just what you want from the catcher’s position. “Emma is so competitive and provides the grit you want in a catcher,” said Powell. “In addition, she hit .410 as our cleanup hitter.” Recker handled the bat pretty well as her .410 average was second on the team and 8th in the final YNT stats. She drove in 28 runs which was second on the team and she led the area in hits with 43. Recker didn’t take long to get her bat going this season as she went 3 for 3 against Raymond Central in the second game of the year and she knocked in five runs which included one of her three home runs. She had 14 multi-hit games and in the post season she went 8 of 13 including 5 of 7 at state.

Savannah Horne, JR., Centennial- P/OF

Centennial junior Savannah Horne used her speed in the outfield and on the base paths this past season for the Broncos. The junior stole 25 bases which led the final all-area charts and patrolled leftfield for Centennial. She ended the season batting .361 with 24 runs scored and 10 RBIs to go with 30 hits. She spent 85 innings in the pitching circle and she recorded 70 strikeouts. “Savannah was a dimensional player who could play wherever she was placed. She was our go to pitcher and when she was not on the mound she was our speedy left fielder,” commented Centennial head coach Tori Homolka. “Savannah was our lead-off hitter all year and found herself on base most of the time because of her speed. She was one of our three team captains.” The SNC named the junior to the second team all-conference.

Cora Hoffschneider, JR., Centennial-C/OF

As the season went on Centennial junior Cora Hoffschneider found her groove. The final 10 games of the year Hoffschneider had 10 of her 22 hits on the season including her best outing where she had three hits in four at bats and drove in two runs in the team’s subdistrict win over Pierce. She finished the year batting .333 with 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored. “Cora was another one of the team captains who started off the year a little slow but then found her groove later on,” said Centennial head coach Tori Homolka. “Cora is another versatile player that gave us speed in the outfield but also got the job done behind the plate. She swings with a lot of power.” Her efforts on the field were recognized by the Southern Nebraska Conference with a second team all-conference selection.

Lilly Ellison, JR., Fillmore Central/EM/Friend-IF

The top batting average in the York News-Times coverage area belonged to Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend junior Lilly Ellison. Ellison finished with an average of .539 and her 41 hits were tied for second in the YNT stats. Her 26 RBI’s was in the top five and she even swiped 12 bases and that was good for fourth place tie. “A hitter that is as tough of an out as any that has come through our program,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “She made a challenging position change to infield from playing outfield a year ago and will continue to improve.” Ellison had a hit in 23 of the Panthers 29 games and she ended the season with an 11-game hitting streak. She was 20 of 30 and she drove in 11 runs over that 11 game streak. Her best game was a 3 for 4 four RBI night against Wilber-Clatonia. Ellison was recognized by the Southern Nebraska Conference with a second team selection.

Faith Engle, SR., FCEMF-IF

Panther’s senior Faith Engle had the sixth best batting average overall as she finished the 2022 season batting .418. She had three hits in a game on three different occasions and against Centennial she went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Engle finished with nine extra base hits and that included three home runs. The senior also stole 11 of 12 attempted stolen bases. “A great defensive player for our team the last few years and had a really good offensive season this year as well,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “Her softball instincts really improved with each season and really showed this year. She will be extremely difficult to replace next season.” Engle has 33 hits; 23 RBI and she scored 30 runs. Engle was a Southern Nebraska Second Team All-Conference pick.

Kaili Head, JR., FCEMF-IF

The junior started the season on a pace to hit 13 home runs, as she had all six of her long balls over the first 13 games of the season. Her season average leveled off at .396 and she closed out the year on a 10-game hitting streak with 13 of her 36 hits coming in that 10 game stretch. She was third in the area stats in home runs with six; her 36 hits were good for top 10 and the 34 runs scored was fourth. “Kaili is extremely talented with tremendous potential. Still really young for her grade, will be fun to watch for another year,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “Really had a strong first half of the season and when she is hitting well our team has good scoring games. She is improving defensively every year.” Head also added 11 stolen bases; seven doubles and two triples to her season resume. The junior earned SNC first team-all-conference honors.

Shelby Lawver, SR., FCEMF-OF

Senior Shelby Lawver had seven hits over the final four games of the season and she finished the year batting .382. The senior posted eight multi-hit games and had four hits in wins over Centennial and HWY 91. “Shelby had a great post season and really set the tone for our lineup at the top of our order,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “Played a solid center field, her versatility is exceptional and when Shelby played well it usually meant good results for our team. Shelby is another senior that will be really difficult to replace.” Lawver was 10th in total hits with 34 and she finished with 17 RBIs. She also stole 11 of 13 bases and finished top 10 in that category. Her play on the field was rewarded with a Southern Nebraska Conference First Team selection.

Honorable Mention

Centennial – Rylee Menze, Ava Fischer, Ellie Tempel, Lillian Butzke. Polk County – Savanna Boden, Sierra Boden. York – Ellie Peterson, Kynli Combs, Maggie Rauert.