2022 York News-Times All-Area Football Team

York News-Times All-Area

Football Team

Co-Captains

Trev Peters, Senior, Heartland

Heartland senior Trev Peters was a dual threat at the quarterback position for the Huskies this year. During his senior season he accounted for 2,141 yards combined rushing and throwing the football. Peters ran the ball for 1,396 yards and he had six games where he eclipsed the 100-yard per game milestone. His best night on the ground was a 203 yard effort in the playoffs against Exeter-Milligan/Friend and throwing the football he was 14 of 21 for 201 yards in the Huskies playoff loss to Neligh-Oakdale. “On offense, Trev was a playmaker. His ability to run and throw the ball made him a very dangerous dual threat quarterback,” said Heartland head coach Benjamin Lindsay. “I always liked to refer to him as lightning because of his ability to bust a big run at any time.” On defense he had 22 stops; he picked off one pass and on special teams he returned punts for 202 yards and 86 yards in kick-offs.

Breckan Schluter, Junior, Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Everytime Exeter-Milligan/Friend junior back Breckan Schluter touched the football he was a threat to take it to the house. During his junior season he averaged 214.4 yards per game and finished up the year with 1,930 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. Breckan continued his dominance in our rushing attack as he averaged 214 yards per game,” said EMF co-head coach Kory Kahlandt. “Breckan’s vision and ability to break tackles were incredible. He very rarely was tackled by one defender and showed his strength, mixed with speed often.” His best night was a 460-yard, eight touchdown performance at Freeman His lowest yardage total all season was 132 yards at Johnson County Central. On defense he had 38.5 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Breckan earned D1-2 all-district first team honors.

Trey Richert, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran

In his final 13 plus games (one quarter at Osceola this year), Nebraska Lutheran senior Trey Richert put up video like numbers in the passing game. He threw for 2,365 yards this year and 32 touchdowns and he completed better than 60% of his passes. Over the last two seasons he averaged 349 yards per game. “Trey was the leading passer in all of Class D2 despite missing the last game and half of another,” said Lutheran head coach Andrew Frey. “He was the leader of our offense.” Richert’s best outing throwing the ball came on October 7 in a 64-24 win over Palmer. The senior connected on 28 of 41 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 561 yards on 75 totes with two games over 100 yards. He accounted for 48 touchdowns, 32 passing and 16 on the ground. Trey was a D2-5 all-district first team selection.

All-Area

Trevor Hueske, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran

The first pass that Nebraska Lutheran senior Trevor Hueske had thrown to him this past season he took it 63 yards for six points against the East Butler Tigers. That was the first of 14 touchdowns receiving this season as he led the all-area stats with 52 receptions for 848 yards. “Trevor was the leading receiver in the area and sixth overall in the state,” commented Lutheran head coach Andrew Frey. “He was also our leading tackles and had the most interceptions. He was very fast.” On defense Hueske led the team with 1099 tackles which was tied for third in the final all-area stats which included one sack and four interceptions accounting for 174 return yards. His biggest night as a receiver was 184 yards against Sacred Heart with eight receptions. He eclipsed 100-yards in five of the team’s eight games. Trevor was a D2-5 first team selection.

Jace Dressel, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran

Senior Jace Dressel was one of four Lutheran Knight’s receiver to rack up better than 450 yards receiving and he was second in receptions with 44 that went for five touchdowns. His best night statistic wise came in the first round of the D2 state playoffs when he had eight catches for 82 yards. “Jace was a great leader at our Y position and filled in on the offensive line,” said head coach Andrew Frey. “He was also the second leading tackler on the team.” Dressel finished the year with 96 tackles, he had one sack and one interception which he returned 26 yards. He racked up 24 tackles in the team’s win over High Plains. The senior was a D2-5 first team selection for the Knights.

Izaac Dickey, Junior, Cross County

Cross County junior running back Izaac Dickey brought a little “old school” ground and pound to the Cross County Cougars offense. The 5-10 205 pound back didn’t run around defenders, he ran over them. “When you talk about a power back Izaac is who comes to mind,” said Cross County head coach Matt Carroll. “He is a hard runner who always takes multiple defenders to bring down. Izaac also isn’t afraid to block for his teammates.” Dickey was fourth in the final all-area charts as he finished with 846 yards on 95 rush attempts with his best night coming against Shelby-Rising City when he powered his way to 255 yards and six of his 21 touchdowns. On defense he had 68 tackles with three fumble recoveries. Dickey earned D1-3 all-district honors.

Alex Noyd, Junior, Cross County

On defense Cross County junior Alex Noyd was like a heat seeking missle when it came to having a nose for the football. The junior linebacker was all over the field ending his season with 115 tackles and on offense he delivered some crushing blocks up front to spring the Cougar backs. “Alex is a great linebacker involved in many tackles as he had 115,” said Cross County Cougars head coach Matt Carroll. “He was all over the field and is a guy you must game plan around. He also lays crushing blocks every play on offense.” He had a season high 18 tackles against Twin River and was in double figures in stops in all but two of the Cougars games. He was named to the D1-3 all district team.

Maj Nisly, Senior, Centennial

The stats speak for themselves, Maj Nisly was a huge cog in the Centennial Broncos offense this past year. He accounted for 94% of the team’s offense in the passing game and his 601 yards rushing was 67% of the ground game. That ended up being 1847 yards of 2,269 for 81%. He finished with a total of 21 touchdowns on the ground and 12 through the air. “Maj was a powerful player,” commented Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky at the end of the Broncos 4-5 season. At 6-2 210 pounds he had two nights of better than 200 yards passing with 294 against Tekamah Herman his season high. He had a season best of 130 yards rushing in the team’s win at Milford. On defense he had 35 tackles and one interception.

Chase Svehla, Senior, Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Exeter-Milligan/Friend co-head coach Kory Kahlandt referred to senior Chase Svehla as an “incredible athlete”. Svehla led the team in receptions with 15 catches for 232 yards playing on an offense that featured primarily the run game. On defense he recorded 47 tackles which included a season-high of 10 against Thayer Central and he also had five sacks and one fumble recovery and interception from his defensive end position. “Chase was an incredible athlete for our team, a great blocker and a force on defense,” said Kahlandt. “He filled the stat sheets with an interception returned for a touchdown, three blocked punts and eight two-point conversions. At the end of the season. Chase was a D1-2 all-district first team choice.

Keegan Theobald, Senior, Fillmore Central

A four-year starter, two-year captain for the Fillmore Central Panthers, senior Keegan Theobald saved his best for last. “Keegan has a great work ethic and Keegan is extremely driven. Keegans work ethic is something that sets him apart from other athletes,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “Keegan is an all-state caliber player who had an outstanding senior season leading the Panthers in rushing on offense and tackles on defense.” Theobald ran for 804 yards on 133 carries and he had seven receptions for 135 yards. On defense from his linebacker position he had 75 tackles with one fumble recovery and one interception. His best night on the ground was for 210 yards against Milford. Keegan was a C2-5 first team selection.

Luke Kimbrough, Junior, Fillmore Central

The Fillmore Central Panthers made the state football playoffs for the first time since 2014 this year. A big reason for that was the play of junior Luke Kimbrough who had a hand in a little bit of everything for the Panthers. The 5-10 junior had 25 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns, he ran the ball 339 yards on 72 carries. On defense he finished with 44 tackles’ two sacks and one fumble recovery. He scored a total of 11 touchdowns. “Luke was a do it all player for us this season. He lead our team in touchdowns this season and was a solid linebacker for us defensively,” commented FC head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “Teams really had to look out for Luke because he was so involved in our running game and our passing game.” Kimbrough was named to the C2-5 all-district first team.

Markey Hinrichs, Junior, Fillmore Central

One of the reasons the Fillmore Central Panthers led the all area stats in scoring defense was the line play of junior offensive and defensive lineman Markey Hinrichs. Hinrichs had a season high of nine tackles against both Centennial and Hastings St. Cecilia and his only recoded sack came in the win over Milford. “A physical dominanting player who anchored both our offensive and defensive lines this season,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “Markey is an all-state caliber lineman who had an outstanding junior season.” The junior lineman also had eight tackles for a loss. Hinrichs earned first team C2-5 all-district honors.

Jack Bullis, Sophomore, Hampton

The future is bright for Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis who did everything for the Hawks this year both on the offensive and the defensive side of the ball. The last Hampton running back to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark came way back in 2009. That was until this season as Bullis ran the ball for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also led the team in receiving with 194 yards on nine catches and he had 72 tackles and four interceptions from his linebacker position. “Jack only a sophomore was our best all-around player this season. He led the team in rushing yards, receiving yards, interceptions and touchdowns,” said Hawks head coach Jereme Jones. “He was second in tackles. He was also our kick and punt returner. He scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams. He also became only the 12th 1.000 yard rusher in school history - and the first since 2009.

Bryce Joseph, Sophomore, Hampton

Hampton Hawks sophomore Bryce Joseph did not start on defense for the Hampton Hawks until the third game of the season. So his 106 team-high tackles is even a little bit more impressive having played as a start only six games. “Bryce led the team in tackles, with 106 total. That was despite the fact that he did not become a starter on defense until the third game of the season,” said Hampton head coach Jereme Jones. “He has a very good nose for the ball and was outstanding for us as a sophomore. He also played well on offense, in limited usage. The last two games of the year we used him as a lead blocker at times.” In a five-game stretch Joseph accounted for 76 of his 106 tackles and his season-high came at St. Edward. He also had one sack and one interception.

Zach Quiring, Senior, Heartland

Some stats that are critical to a team’s success are things that are not recorded on a stat sheet. Leadership stats are not kept and huge crushing blocks are very seldom noted anywhere on a statistical sheet. Heartland senior Zach Quiring was a major factor in the Huskies success on the ground and he was the leader on the defense. “On offense, Zach was the hammer when we needed a first down. His stats may not show it, but his ability to block in space was a major factor for our success when running the ball,” commented Heartland head coach Benjamin Lindsay. “On defense, Zach was our leader. He made sure we got aligned correctly and led the team in tackles. His ability to read his keys and make a play in space made him a very special player for us.” Quiring ran theball for 711 yards, he caught 14 passes for 172 yards and he led the all area charts with 121 tackles. He was a D1-8 all-district first team selection.

Merrick Maltsberger, Senior, Heartland

The Heartland ground game churned out 240 yards per game just out of the top three schools in the area. One of the reasons the running game was so successful for the Huskies was the work up-front by senior Merrick Maltsberger a 6-1, 220 pound offensive and defensive lineman. “On offense, Merrick was the other main reason why we were able to run the ball. Merrick has very good feet and was very physical at the point of attack. He was able to consistently push the line of scrimmage with his physicality,” stated Heartland head coach Benjamin Lindsay. “On defense, Merrick did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage and allowing for his teammates to do their jobs. He was able to play in the interior and on the edge.” The senior had 89 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for a loss. Maltsberger was a first team D1-8 all-district selection.

Wyatt Urkoski, Junior, High Plains

When the High Plains Storm coaching staff decided to move junior Wyatt Urkoski to running back from his offensive line position, he responded with a 4.8 yards per carry average the rest of the season. He ended the year with 76 carries for 369 yards and seven touchdowns. “Wyatt was a leader on the field. Was an offensive lineman until the middle of season, when we finally moved him into the backfield,” commented High Plains head coach Greg Wood. “Had a great year for us at linebacker, and led the team in tackles. He is an overall great competitor that hates to lose.” Urkoski finshed up with 106 tackles which was top five in the all-area stats and he also had two fumble recoveries and interceptions. He also had eight tackles for loss. Wyatt was a D2-5 all-district selection.

Joaquin Ramirez, Senior, High Plains

Sometimes players who hunker down in the trenches of both the offensive and defensive lines go unnoticed. High Plains senior Joaquin Ramirez has the respect of his teammates and is one of the Storm’s team captains. “Joaquin played guard and defensive tackle/nose guard for us. He has started for us for three years. He demands double teams when on defense and knows how to deliver a blow,” said head coach Greg Wood. “He gives 100% every play. His teammates not only respect him for how hard he plays every down, but looks up to him as a captain.” He ended the year with 53 tackles and one sack. His season high came against Palmer when he recorded 14 tackles. Ramirez was a D2-5 first team selection.

Dalton Snodgrass, Senior, York

Duke senior Dalton Snodgrass had his season cut short when he suffered a leg injury towards the last half of the year. Up to the injury Snodgrass had a hand in the action on both sides of the ball as he rushed for 132 yards, he caught 14 passes for 149 yards and he racked up a total of 7o tackles. He picked up two fumble recoveries and he had five tackles for losses, which included four sacks. “Dalton was one of our best players, broke leg in week nine and had various injury’s all season long,” commented York head coach Glenn Snodgrass. Snodgrass earned first team Class B-3 all-district honors at the end of the season.

Seth Erickson, Junior, York

In the Dukes first round playoff game against Seward, York junior Seth Erickson rushed for over 200 yards as the Dukes kept their season alive. Over the course of the season Erickson played a huge roll on both sides of the ball as he led the team on the ground with 648 yards and five touchdowns on 127 carries. He raked in eight receptions for 61 yards and on defense he led the team with 109 tackles, good for third in the final all-area charts. He had one sack and brought down the opponent ball carrier five times behind the line of scrimmage. The last five games Seth was very good,” said York head coach Glenn Snodgrass. “Seth was a workhorse down the stretch.” His play on the field was recognized by the B-3 all-district committee with a first team selection.

Clayton Pinneo, Senior, York

Whether it was on the offensive side of the ball paving the way for the Dukes ground game or on defense stopping the Dukes opponents run game, York senior Clayton Pinneo was a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. “Clayton was one of the best two-way lineman in the Class B-3 district,” commented York head coach Glenn Snodgrass. On defense Pinneo recorded 30 tackles with two tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. Pinneo was a Class B-3 all-district first team selection.

Garrett Ivey, Senior, York

York’s Garrett Ivey was a triple threat for the Dukes in 2022. The senior was a threat at the wide receiver position as he hauled in 33 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns, he had two interceptions from his defensive back position and he was four of six on field goal attempts and 22 of 24 on extra points as he scored 34 points. Garrett was one of the best wide receivers in the state,” commented York head coach Glenn Snodgrass. “He was also one of the best kickers in the state.” Ivey was one of six Dukes selected to the Class B-3 all-district team at the end of the season.

Honorable Mention

Cross County- Jackson Lindburg, Tanner Hollinger, Trevor Bolton, Hayden Allen, Lucas Jacobsen.

Centennial-Levi Zimmer, Lane Zimmer, Breckin Schoepf, Jayde Gumaer, Shawn Rathjen, Elijah Utter.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend- Jacob Weber, Draven Payne, Cade Kresak, Jacob Klooz, Daysan Staskal, Marcus Krupicka, Spencer Eberspacher.

Fillmore Central- Jayden Wolf, Aiden Hinrichs, Jackson Turner, Treven Stassines, Jarin Tweedy.

Hampton-Wyatt Dose, Kash Majerus, Evan Pankoke.

Heartland-Tucker Bergen, Garett Regier, Kaden Siebert.

High Plains- Gage Friesen, Ayden Hans, T.J. Hiett, Mario Lesiak

McCool Junction- Carson McDonald

Nebraska Lutheran- Caleb Eldridge, Lucas Corwin, Isaac Beiermann.

York- Ryan Seevers, Kadence Velde, Jude Collingham, Austin Phinney, Carter Stenger.