2022 YNT All-Area wrestlers

Co-Captains

Cameron Graham, Sr., Cross County/Osceola

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham reached the pinnacle of wrestling his final two seasons as a Cross County/Osceola Twister with back-to-back championships. He won at Class C 152 his junior year and this season capped a 213 win career with a state title at C-160 and 56-0 record. “I wish every kid I ever coached had a work ethic like him. He wanted to put in the mat time because he truly enjoys the sport of wrestling and that goes along ways when you enjoy the sport and makes you just want to do it more and more and more,” Carroll said. “He has literally set the mode for us and if you want to achieve what he has it takes work and you have to be willing to put in the work during the off season and he did and that is why he has been so successful.” Graham will be a Cornhusker next year as he has signed to wrestle at the University of Nebraska.

Alexander Schademann, Jr., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central junior Alexander Schademann is one of the best golfers in the state. He added wrestler to that list as well this past season with a state championship at Class C 132 pounds. Schademann went 56-2 this year and will go into his senior season with 145 wins and 18 losses. He is a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist with a fifth place last year. He had 30 pins and 252 takedowns this year. “Winning a state championship was Alex’s goal and he went out and got the job done. Alex set the school record for wins in a season by going 56-2 and became our fourth state champ in school history,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “He has the chance to be Fillmore Central’s first multiple state champ next year in his senior season.”

All-Area

Carson Fehlhafer, Sr., Centennial

Over his only three seasons on the mats for the Broncos, Carson Fehlhafer posted a career record of 145-18, was a three-time state qualifier, three time state medalist and a one-time state champions, that coming last year at Class C-285. He took third in that same weight bracket this season and ended his season with a record of 47-1. “Carson has improved a lot this season and is an outstanding leader. He was dealing with a nagging injury at the end of the season but kept battling,” said Centennial head coach Phil Payne. “His loss in the semifinals was tough but he bounced back and wrestled great against two rated wrestlers to finish third. He had 145 wins in 3 seasons and 97 career pins. He was fifth in state as a sophomore, first as a junior and third as a senior. His leadership will be missed.”

Seth Erickson, So., York High School

York sophomore Seth Erickson needed just one more win for a 40 win season and a second consecutive trip to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha. The Class B-3 District was one of the toughest districts in the state and Erickson came up a win short. Over the course of the season Erickson won the Ralston Invite, he was also the Central Conference champion and he took third place at Southern Valley, Fillmore Central Invite, third at the 22-team Norm Manstedt Invitational and third at Fairbury. He ended the year with a 39-10 record and will go into his junior year with 66 career wins. “Seth was one of the top 170 pounders in the state. He beat 11 state qualifiers and beat three state medalist and just missed qualifying out of a really tough class B district,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “Seth was a district champion and state qualifier as a freshman.”

Kadence Velde, Jr., York High School

The Class B field at 285 pounds was littered with upperclassman as York junior Kadence Velde was the only non-senior to medal in the weight class as he finished sixth. He has the chance to be the only returning state medalist to the 285 pound field in 2022-23 as a senior. Velde won his first two matches at state, one of which was a pin of South Sioux City’s Mwamba Ngeleka who he had lost to earlier in the year 5-3. He went 2-3 at state and finished the year with 34 wins and 10 losses. “Kadence Velde did a great job at heavyweight this year and was the only underclassman to medal at 285 in class B,” said York head coach Brett Mauler. “Kadence is a two-time class B state qualifier.” Kadence was a B-3 District champion and finished third at the Central Conference.

Aidan Trowbridge, Sr., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central senior Aidan Trowbridge was one of five Panther wrestlers to rack up 40 plus win this past season. Trowbridge finished with a record of 48-9, he was a three time state qualifier and he finished sixth in the 113-pound weight class this past season. He registered 25 pins and 95 takedowns and ended his career with 122 wins. “Aidan was the glue that held everyone together from every practice to every bus ride to every meet, his presence was felt,” commented FC head coach Ryan Komenda. “His leadership abilities will be greatly missed by the Panther Wrestling Team. You don’t get to have a student-athlete in your program every year like Aidan, and he will be dearly missed by all.”

Travis Meyer, Jr., Fillmore Central

The fact that the Panther junior even wrestled this season was amazing in itself. After dealing with spinal meningitis that kept him out until the first of January, he climbed to No. 4 in the Class C 120-pound weight class. Meyer ended his season with a record of 30-6 and he went 2-2 at the Nebraska State Class C Championships. “Travis came back from his illness after Christmas and turned in a solid season,” said head coach Ryan Komenda. “When he came back you could just feel the intensity in the wrestling room rise. He bought a smile to everyone’s face and the room was full of joy.” He finished with 40- takedown and 17 pins. He is a two-time state qualifier.

Aiden Hinrichs, Jr., Fillmore Central

This past season Fillmore Central junior Aiden Hinrichs reached the 100 win threshold for a career and he finished with an impressive record of 47-10 in the 145-pound Class weight class. Hinrichs posted a 4-2 record at the State Championships and he finished in fifth place overall. He had 26 pins, 59 takedowns and has a chance to be a three-time state qualifier next year. “Talk about overcoming odds. Aiden had to win three matches in a row at districts just to qualify for state,” commented head coach Ryan Komenda. “He then had to win Friday morning and Friday night at state to medal. And he did. Aiden never quit and had a great season for the Panthers.”

Dylan Gewecke, So., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda referred to Gewecke as a “warrior.” The sophomore had 40 wins and 11 losses and he got valuable experience being a part of the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships. “Dylan is a warrior that won’t quit and always fights to the end. He had a tremendous sophomore campaign by winning 40 matches,” Komenda stated. “The experience he got down in Omaha will greatly enhance his confidence next year.” Gewecke competed in the 126-pound weight class and he finished up his year with 16 pins and 51 takedowns.

Treven Stassiness, So., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central sophomore Treven Stassiness finished fourth in the C-1 District meet and earned his first state qualifying berth in the Class C 152-pound weight class. His first match at state was a 4-2 loss to No. 3 Ashton Lurz of Valentine and after recording his first ever win at state he lost an 8-4 decision to No. 2 Dylan Ancheta of Wood River. He finished the season 46-13, with 35 pins and 49 takedowns. “Treven had a breakout year for the Panthers during his sophomore season. He won 46 matches and 35 of them were by pinfall,” said head coach Ryan Komenda. “Treven got valuable experience down in Omaha that will help him improve for next year.”

Wyatt Urkoski, So., High Plains

High Plains sophomore Wyatt Urkoski qualified for the second year in a row for the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships. After going 1-2 at state his freshman season, the sophomore posted a record of 3-2 and earned himself a fourth place finish in the 138 pound Class D weight class.

“Wyatt is a kid that leads by example in the wrestling room. This season, in the weight room, Wyatt never complained about his weight and was always one of the hardest workers each night,” commented High Plains head coach Martin Phillips. “Outside of the wrestling room, Wyatt is one of the guys I can lean on as a coach as he is always looking to improve whether it be in the weight room or in the wrestling room. Wyatt is excited for a big off season as he has big goals for the next two seasons.” Wyatt finished his season with a record of 36-14.

Javier Marino, Sr., High Plains

A three-time state qualifier, High Plains senior Javier Marino ended his run at High Plains with 103 wins. This past season he recorded a 36-12 mark at Class D 132 pounds and he went 1-2 at state for the third straight season. “Javier is the perfect example of a kid every coach hopes to have. Javier was the hardest worker in our room and was always willing to help his teammates even when he wasn't getting anything out of it,” said High Plains Storm head coach Martin Phillips. “Javier was in and out of the rankings throughout the year and unfortunately was unable to get a medal at the state tournament. Moving forward, Javier's leadership and work ethic will be missed in our wrestling room.”

Allie Burke, Sr., High Plains

She will be forever known as the Pioneer of girls wrestling in the York News-Times coverage area. Allie was the only girl who took up the sport among area teams as it became a sanctioned sport in Nebraska for the first time this year. She wrestled her first three seasons with the boys compiling a record of 15-63, but as a senior she qualified for the Girls State Championships, won a match at state and came within one win of getting a medal at 165 pounds. She finished up with a record of 19-11. “Allie has been one of the pioneers of girls wrestling. Throughout the first three years of her career, she wrestled boys, went through the boys practices and always competed no matter the odds,” said head coach Martin Phillips. “Allie has been a great ambassador of women's wrestling over the years and has helped to encourage many of our young girls in our school to try wrestling.”

Jarrett Dodson, So., Centennial

Centennial sophomore Jarrett Dodson is a two-time state qualifier and with his 44 wins as sophomore and 36 as a freshman, he will go into his junior season just 20 wins shy of 100 for a career. He went 0-2 his freshman year at state and this year he won his first state match as he went 1-2. Dodson was 44-12 as he wrestled at Class C-145 pounds. “Jarrett has continued to improve throughout his career. He really enjoys the challenge wresting provides,” commented Centennial head coach Phil Payne. “He is now a two-time state qualifier and I know he is hungry for more next season and beyond. Jarrett lad the team with 29 pins this season.”

Honorable Mention

Centennial-Keenan Kosek, Samuel Payne

High Plains- Hudson Urkoski, Gage Friesen

Fillmore Central- Jackson Turner, Carson Adams

York- Hudson Holoch, Keagyn Linden,