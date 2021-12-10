2021 York News-Times all-area volleyball team

York News-Times
2021 all-area volleyball team
CO-CAPTAINS
Masa Scheierman, SR., York – OH
Scheierman carried the York offensive attack for much of the season, as the South Dakota State commit surpassed the 500-kill mark for the second consecutive season. She led the area in kills by almost 200, finishing the year with 581 winners on a .316 hitting percentage. Scheierman also finished third in the area with 337 digs, and she blocked 52 attacks and rushed 39 aces on a 90.6 serving percentage. “Masa was a 6 rotation player who always had the focus of our opponent,” Dukes head coach Chris Ericson said. “She was also second on our team in serve receptions with 420 as teams hoped to slow her down.” Scheierman earned first-team all-Central Conference honors during her senior season. The Lincoln Journal Star tabbed her with a third-team Super-State selection, and she was a first-team Class B all-state selection in the Journal Star and a second-team Class B pick in the Omaha World-Herald.
Cameran Jansky, SR., Exeter-Milligan – MH
Jansky formed one half of Exeter-Milligan’s key senior duo and played a crucial role in helping the Timberwolves reach the state tournament. She finished second in the area with 391 kills in 84 sets and posted a .334 hitting percentage. During the season, she became Exeter-Milligan’s single-season kills leader – narrowly edging out Heather Pribyl’s 390 kills in 2009 – and her 884 career kills ranks third in school history. Jansky also topped the area with 84 blocks – including 40 solo rejections – and she finished fourth among area leaders with 55 aces on an 89.9 serving percentage. She also recorded 294 digs and turned in a great all-around senior season. “Cameran was our go to player this season. She was able to get us a kill almost whenever we needed her to,” Timberwolves head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “Cameran was a captain again this year and showed her leadership skills on and off the court. Cameran broke the season record kills at EM with a total of 391. She had a total of 894 total attempts and only errored 92 times. Not only was she a threat in the front row, she was able to dig well in the back row. She totaled our second most digs on the team. When she was back there it was hard for a team to put down a ball.” Jansky earned a first-team all-Central Conference selection and was a first-team Class D-2 all-state pick in both the Journal Star and the World-Herald.
Kenzie Wruble, JR., High Plains – OH
Wruble only played in 59 of High Plains’ 74 sets this season, but when she was on the court she was a difference-maker for the Storm as they reached the district finals. Wruble hammered 201 kills on a .146 hitting percentage and crushed 47 aces while posting a 92 serving percentage. She also notched 16 set assists, 12 blocks and 178 digs. “Kenzie is a very versatile player who has moved from different spots throughout her high school career,” High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn said. “She was a team captain this year and was one of our go-to players for kills and leadership on the court. She has made a lot of improvements in her skills in the past couple years and continues to work hard and better herself and her teammates.” Wruble earned a first-team all-CRC selection and was a Class D-2 honorable mention in both the LJS and the OWH.
ALL-AREA
Karley Naber, SO., Centennial – OH
The Broncos were young in 2021 after a large group of seniors graduated following a run to the state tournament in 2020, but the future is bright for Centennial volleyball. Naber, the Broncos’ lone returning starter from last season, finished second on the team in kills as a sophomore with 168 winners in 88 sets played. She hit .094 for the season and logged nine set assists. The sophomore also crushed 37 aces on a 96.7 serving percentage and recorded 16 blocks and 272 digs. “Karley really took over the leadership role on our team. She was the lone returning starter and really tried taking the team under her wing,” Broncos head coach Alex Anstine said. “She might have not been the most vocal on the team; she truly lead by example by working hard every day at practice and at games. She was truly playing her best volleyball at the end of the season.” Naber earned second-team all-Southern Nebraska Conference honors for her performance this season, and she was a Class C-2 honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.
Cora Payne, SO., Centennial – MH
Payne finished just behind Naber in kills, whacking 167 winners in 88 sets played this season. She finished her sophomore year with a .112 hitting percentage and 83 serving percentage while crushing 12 aces and notching nine set assists. Payne racked up 66 digs and finished fourth on the final area leaderboard with 59 blocks. “Cora made some huge strides this year. She worked extremely hard this past season,” Anstine said. “She became one of our go to hitters. She is very coachable and is always asking how she can get better. Her blocking really took off at the end of the season and in the last match of the year she had eight blocks in one game.” Payne earned a third-team all-SNC selection for her play during her sophomore season. The World-Herald and Journal Star both named her as a Class C-2 honorable mention.
Samara Ruether, JR., Centennial – L
Ruether closed her junior season with five kills on a .020 hitting percentage in 82 sets played. The libero crushed 20 aces on a 95 serving percentage and tallied 50 set assists. She also notched 313 digs, good enough for fourth on the year-end area leaderboard. “Samara truly embraced the starting libero role this year,” Anstine said. “She worked very hard at every practice and every game. She made some huge improvements this year with her defense and being a great leader. She was extremely coachable as she always accepted feedback and truly wanted to get better for her team.” Ruether’s play earned her an all-SNC honorable mention, and she was a Class C-2 honorable mention in both the LJS and OWH.
Shyanne Anderson, SO., Cross County – S
As a sophomore, Anderson made plays all over the court for Cross County. She appeared in 86 sets on the season and hammered 100 kills on a .164 hitting percentage. At the service line she served 94.2 percent and crushed 69 aces, the top mark on the final area leaderboard. She also notched 25 blocks, 256 digs and finished fourth among area leaders in set assists with 534. Anderson impacted the Cougars in multiple ways, leading the team in aces, assists and digs. “Shyanne was our most consistent player this season. She is so versatile and can play any position,” Cross County head coach Autumn Capler said. “We needed her to be our 5-1 setter, but also really wanted her to be a hitter because she can adjust and play smart at all times of the game under any situation. She led our team in aces, assists, and digs which shows her versatility. As a sophomore, she shows tremendous knowledge of the game and great leadership.” Anderson earned a first-team all-CRC selection for her performance during her sophomore season. She was a Class D-1 honorable mention in both of Nebraska’s major newspapers.
Bren Lemburg, JR., Cross County – RS
Lemburg appeared in 86 sets and hammered 169 kills while boasting a .171 hitting percentage. She logged 210 set assists, and the junior crushed 28 ace serves on a 94.4 serving percentage. Defensively, Lemburg tallied 225 digs and blocked 33 attacks. “Bren was our most consistent hitter even though she didn't lead our team in kills,” Capler said. “She was our go to player in high pressure situations because of her decision-making skills. She really came on at the end of the season and showed how great of a player she can be at the conference tournament and earned her spot on the all-conference tournament team. She was second on our team in digs and tied for second in aces. We used her as a setter when we would take Shyanne out and put her on the outside.” For her performance this fall, Lemburg earned all-CRC honorable mention. Additionally, both the LJS and OWH tabbed the junior as a Class D-1 honorable mention.
Emma Olsen, SR., Exeter-Milligan – S
The other half of Exeter-Milligan’s star senior duo, Olsen closed her high school career at the state tournament. Olsen, a Nebraska Wesleyan commit, closes her prep career as the Timberwolves’ No. 2 all-time leader in set assists with 2.438 after topped the area leaderboard with 706 assists and committed just seven ball-handling errors as a senior. Olsen added 67 kills on a .276 hitting percentage and crushed 32 aces with a 98.7 serving percentage to go with 233 digs and 43 blocks. “Emma was another big reason why we were able to find a lot of success. She improved her defensive skills this season, which proved to be vital for us,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “She had the third most digs on our team. Emma accumulated a total of 2,438 assists over her four years at E-M, which is the second most at Exeter-Milligan. Emma was a leader for us on and off the court. We could always count on her to put up great balls for our hitters and she ran our offense with confidence in herself and her hitters.” Olsen earned a first-team all-CRC selection for her play during her senior campaign. Both the OWH and LJS named her to the Class D-2 all-state second team.
Jozie Kanode, JR., Exeter-Milligan – L
The Timberwolves’ junior libero experienced a breakout year in 2021, as she finished second in the area with 380 digs. Kanode added 17 kills and 20 assists to pair with 43 aces on an 89.8 serving percentage. “Jozie has really improved since her sophomore year. She was a big reason why we were able to beat some great teams,” Fousek said. “She gained confidence as the season progressed and started to dig up balls that were tough, hard-hit balls. She was all over the court for us. She had the most digs on our team and second most aces. She also showed her ability to attack from the back row by putting down some balls. She did a great job of getting other teams out of system with her aggressiveness.” Kanode was an all-CRC honorable mention and a Class D-2 honorable mention in both major Nebraska newspapers.
Reyna Hafer, JR., Fillmore Central – MH
Hafer served as a bright spot in a winless season for the Panthers, as she whacked 120 kills and crushed 18 aces on an 87.5 serving percentage. The junior also blocked 50 attacks and recorded 50 digs. “Reyna stepped up this year to become our go to player,” Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme said. “She really took on a team leader role.” Hafer earned an all-SNC honorable mention and was a Class C-2 honorable mention in both the Journal Star and the World-Herald.
Kylie Mersch, SR., Hampton – OH/S
Mersch closed her senior season fifth on the area leaderboard with 210 kills on a .130 hitting percentage. She added 144 set assists and crushed 33 aces with an 89 serving percentage. Mersch also blocked 11 attacks and recorded 129 digs. “Kylie has very good all-around volleyball skills. Those skills were utilized this season,” Hawks head coach Diane Torson said. “Kylie led our team in both kills and set assists. Her leadership abilities are outstanding. Regardless of the score, Kylie always had a smile on her face and positive comments to her teammates. She made her teammates her better.” Mersch earned a first-team all-CRC nod and was a Class D-2 honorable mention in both the LJS and OWH.
Zaya Stuart, SR., Hampton – OH
Stuart hammered 137 kills on a .140 hitting percentage for Hampton during her senior season. She also crushed 31 aces with a 92 serving percentage and notched six set assists to go with 12 blocks and 188 digs. “Zaya moved from a MH to an OH hitter this year. She embraced the change as she knew this was best for our team,” Torson said. “Hampton’s strength was in our OH. She was our go to person when we needed a kill. Not only was Zaya our first server, but our most consistent server.” Stuart was an all-CRC honorable mention and a Class D-2 honorable mention in both major Nebraska newspapers.
Ashley Brown, SR., Heartland – OH
Brown helped Heartland reach the district finals during her senior season, as she whacked 134 kills and crushed 19 aces. She also recorded seven set assists and 197 digs. “(Ashley was) the best defensive and all-around player for HCS,” Huskies head coach Christa Gergen said. Brown was a third-team all-SNC selection and a Class D-1 honorable mention in the Journal Star.
Courtney Carlstrom, FR., High Plains – S
Carlstrom hammered 70 kills on a .118 hitting percentage during her freshman season as she helped High Plains reach the district finals. She finished tied for second in the area with 62 aces on an 85 serving percentage. Carlstrom also recorded 311 set assists along with 22 blocks and 167 digs. “Courtney stepped up into a big role this year as a freshman being another one of our setters,” Storm head coach Brittany Klingsporn said. “She worked hard to get her hitters the ball and showed a lot of improvement throughout the year.” Carlstrom was a Class D-2 honorable mention in both the Journal Star and the World-Herald.
Hailey Lindburg, JR., High Plains – OH
Lindburg whacked 175 kills this season and posted a .137 hitting percentage for High Plains, good for the second-most kills on the team. She finished fifth in the area with 53 aces on a 90 serving percentage and added 10 set assists, 10 blocks and 284 digs. “Hailey is another player who works hard to get better and better those around her,” Klingsporn said. “She was a big asset to our team defensively this year, leading us in digs with 284 digs.” Lindburg earned all-CRC honorable mention and was a Class D-2 honorable mention in the LJS and the OWH.
Brynn Hirschfeld, SR., York – S
Hirschfeld shattered the Dukes’ career set assists record during her senior year, as she finished third in the final area leaderboard with 571 assists and committed just 19 errors all year as the head of York’s two-setter system. She closes her prep career with 1,808 assists, surpassing the previous program record of 1,491. Hirschfeld also hammered 77 kills on a .104 hitting percentage in 101 sets played. At the service line, she crushed 23 aces with a 90.6 serving percentage. The senior also blocked 36 attacks and recorded 174 digs. “Brynn became a starter for us after three weeks into her freshman year,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “She is a calm, confident setter. She holds the school record for set assists in a career.” Hirschfeld earned a third-team all-Central Conference selection for her play during her senior year, and she was a Class B honorable mention in both the Journal Star and the World-Herald.
Josie Loosvelt, JR., York – L
Loosvelt topped the area leaderboard in digs during a breakout junior season for the Dukes. In 96 sets, she amassed a whopping 418 digs, setting the York single-season digs record in the process. Loosvelt crushed 21 aces with a 97.1 serving percentage and recorded 688 serve receives. “Josie was one of the best Bro’s in the state, in my opinion,” Ericson said. “While she could have played middle back and had more digs, she was a fantastic secondary setter for us. She was nails in serve receive all year giving our setters multiple options. She will be fun to watch next year!” Loosvelt earned second-team all-Central Conference honors and was a Class B honorable mention in both the Journal Star and the World-Herald.
HONORABLE MENTION
Centennial: Gracen Fehlhafer, Krislyn Green; Cross County: Chloe Sandell, Lilly Peterson; Exeter-Milligan: Jasmine Turrubiates, Malorie Staskal, Savana Krupicka; Fillmore Central: Lilly Srajhans, Addison Ekeler, Angie Schademann; Heartland: Felicity Johnson, Hayden Mierau; High Plains: Alexis Kalkwarf; York: Ava Ziemba, Libby Troester