2021 York News-Times all-area volleyball team

Scheierman carried the York offensive attack for much of the season, as the South Dakota State commit surpassed the 500-kill mark for the second consecutive season. She led the area in kills by almost 200, finishing the year with 581 winners on a .316 hitting percentage. Scheierman also finished third in the area with 337 digs, and she blocked 52 attacks and rushed 39 aces on a 90.6 serving percentage. “Masa was a 6 rotation player who always had the focus of our opponent,” Dukes head coach Chris Ericson said. “She was also second on our team in serve receptions with 420 as teams hoped to slow her down.” Scheierman earned first-team all-Central Conference honors during her senior season. The Lincoln Journal Star tabbed her with a third-team Super-State selection, and she was a first-team Class B all-state selection in the Journal Star and a second-team Class B pick in the Omaha World-Herald.

Jansky formed one half of Exeter-Milligan’s key senior duo and played a crucial role in helping the Timberwolves reach the state tournament. She finished second in the area with 391 kills in 84 sets and posted a .334 hitting percentage. During the season, she became Exeter-Milligan’s single-season kills leader – narrowly edging out Heather Pribyl’s 390 kills in 2009 – and her 884 career kills ranks third in school history. Jansky also topped the area with 84 blocks – including 40 solo rejections – and she finished fourth among area leaders with 55 aces on an 89.9 serving percentage. She also recorded 294 digs and turned in a great all-around senior season. “Cameran was our go to player this season. She was able to get us a kill almost whenever we needed her to,” Timberwolves head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “Cameran was a captain again this year and showed her leadership skills on and off the court. Cameran broke the season record kills at EM with a total of 391. She had a total of 894 total attempts and only errored 92 times. Not only was she a threat in the front row, she was able to dig well in the back row. She totaled our second most digs on the team. When she was back there it was hard for a team to put down a ball.” Jansky earned a first-team all-Central Conference selection and was a first-team Class D-2 all-state pick in both the Journal Star and the World-Herald.