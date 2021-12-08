2021 York News-Times all-area softball team

York News-Times
Softball All-Area
Co-Captain
Mattie Pohl, SR., York- C
One of the most consistent players on the York High School Softball roster was senior catcher Mattie Pohl. Not just this year, but over her four years behind the plate for the Dukes, Pohl gave the Dukes defense and the different pitchers she caught a sense of relief with her abilities behind the plate. “Maybe the best catcher York has ever had. Mattie picked three people off base this year and not many people tried stealing on her,” said Dukes head coach Kent Meyers. “That and her bat will be a big position to fill next year.” Pohl was among the leaders in several offensive categories as she finished with a .438 batting average, she had 39 total hits, she was also the team leader in RBIs with 27 and she hammered six home runs. The Central Conference recognized her play on the field with a second team selection.
Co-Captain
Kylee Krol, SO, Polk County- OF
Polk County sophomore Kylee Krol was the plate setter for the Polk County offense in 2021. She finished up her sophomore season with an on-base percentage of .528. When Krol reached base, which was with an area leading 49 hits, she added to the headaches of the Polk County Slammers opponents with 37 stolen bases. “Kylie did an amazing job as our lead-off hitter with an OBP of .528,” commented Polk County head coach Laureen Powell. “Her base running skills were exceptional with 37 steals and scoring 45 runs.” She led the York News-Times area with a .495 batting average, she led the area in steals and total hits and runs scored with 45. The sophomore also threw in 23 RBIs and nine extra base hits, including three triples.
All-Area
Sadie Sunday, SR., Polk County – C
Polk County head coach Laureen Powell gave her senior catcher Sadie Sunday a great compliment when she described the senior as having a very high softball IQ. “Sadie was an outstanding leader. She has a very high softball IQ, called pitches behind the plate and has been our field general for four years,” Powell said. “Her fielding percentage was .962 and slugging percentage was .680.” Sunday was tied for the sixth best batting average among area players with a .453 and she finished the season with 34 hits. The senior’s offensive consistency was further demonstrated by her 28 runs scored and her 23 RBIs.
Christina Rystrom, SR., Polk County – P/3B
The Polk County Slammers made a district final for the first time in school history this season. Senior pitcher Christina Rystrom recorded both an area and team-high nine wins as the Slammers fell one game short of making an October trip to the Nebraska State Softball Championships in October. Rystrom posted a record of 12-5 and logged 108 2/3 innings on the mound.
“Christina was an outstanding team player and leader. As a pitcher, she had great control giving up only 24 walks in 609 batters faced,” commented Polk County head coach Laureen Powell. “She had a slugging percentage of .421 and a fielding %of .905.” Rystrom was third in the area in ERA with 6.06 and she also recorded 74 strikeouts. Rystrom batted .263, she had 24 RBIs, 20 hits and she recorded six extra base hits with a pair of home runs.”
Lindee Kelley, FR., Polk County- SS
In her first season of varsity softball, Polk County freshman Lindee Kelley performed more like a seasoned veteran. She gave the Polk County Slammers a threat at the plate and her base running skills also helped the Slammers to reach their first-ever district final. “Lindee was an offensive threat at the plate and on the bases,” said Polk County head coach Laureen Powell. “She led the team in slugging percentage with a .733 and RBI’s with 32. She was second on the team in steals with 25.” Her batting average of .416 was top ten in the final all-area charts and her 38 runs scored was third best. She finished with a total of 37 hits.
Kaili Head, SO., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend- SS
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend sophomore Kaili Head experienced a power surge this past season as she rapped out 10 home runs and led the team with 40 runs scored. “Kaili shattered the school record for home runs in a season,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “She really took a big jump this year defensively as well as at the plate. Led our team in RBI’s and excelled as a base runner as well.” Kaili had a total of 21 extra base hits as she added nine doubles and two triples to go along with her 10 round trippers and a .410 batting average. She finished with 33 RBI, 34 hits and six stolen bases. Her efforts were recognized by the Southern Nebraska Conference with a first team selection.
Kelsi Gaston, SR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend- 3B
FCEMF senior Kelsi Gaston capped her four year career for the Panthers with a yet another consistent season which was one of her trademarks while on the diamond at FCEMF. Gaston batted .453, (tied for sixth among all-area players), she recorded 39 hits and she scored 35 runs. “Kelsi had another stellar year offensively and defensively. She was our vocal leader and a consistent presence in the lineup,” said Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby. “Tied the school record for doubles in a season and will finish on the career leader board in many offensive categories.” Gaston also homered once and she cracked 17 doubles. She was also a threat on the bases with nine steals. Gaston was a First Team Southern Nebraska Conference selection as an infielder.
Lilly Ellison, SO., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend- P/OF
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend sophomore Lilly Ellison ended the season with the third best batting average among all-area players with a .487. She was a consistent force at the plate as the Panthers clean-up hitter and she drove in 28 runs and finished the year with 38 hits. “Lilly broke out this year offensively as our clean-up hitter and even had a stretch during the season where she had a hit in 12 consecutive at bats,” stated FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “She contributed from the pitching circle as well.” Ellison contributed 11 extra base hits with seven doubles, one triple and three home runs. She also worked 29 innings on the mound for the Panthers. Ellison was a First Team SNC selection as an outfielder.
Shelby Lawver, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend-C
During her junior season FCEMF’s Shelby Lawver filled a huge hole for the Panthers as she manned the catcher’s position. Working with three different pitchers, Lawver provided the team consistency and the ability to work with a variety of different pitchers. “Catcher was a position of great need this year so simply put, Shelby might have been our most valuable player to our team success,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “She took on the role and excelled. It isn’t easy to catch three pitchers almost every inning and also have such a good year offensively.” On the offensive side, Lawver finished with a .356 batting average, she had 26 hits and nine of those went for extra bases, including one home run and eight doubles. Lawver was a Southern Nebraska Second Team selection.
Halley Heidtbrink, SR., Centennial- 1B
When the Centennial Broncos needed a hit this season, senior first baseman Halley Heidtbrink usually delivered. Her .455 batting average was fifth best among area players and she also led the team in several offensive categories. “Halley had a great year at the plate. She really came through in most occasions when we need her to bring in runs,” said Centennial head coach Joe Dey. “Halley led the team in RBIs with 31 and doubles with nine. She was steady at her infield play at first base in her second season at that position.” Along with her nine doubles, she added one home run and she finished with 35 hits overall. Her efforts on the field were recognized by the Southern Nebraska Conference with a first team selection.
Cora Hoffschneider, SO., Centennial- C/OF
Centennial sophomore Cora Hoffschneider spent time both behind the plate and in the outfield this season for the Broncos. At the plate she provided power and consistency and she knocked in 27 runs which was among the team leaders. “Cora had a nice year at the plate as she provided some punch with 3 HR and 2 triples on the season. She was active in driving in runs with 27,” said Centennial Broncos head coach Joe Dey. “She has the ability to play multiple positions as a catcher and outfielder.” Cora showed off her power with three home runs and she even legged out a pair of triples and five doubles. She tied for the team lead in hits with 35 and she crossed home plate 20 times during the year. At the end of the season, the Southern Nebraska Conference tabbed her as a first team selection in the outfield.
Rebecca Libich, SR., York- 3B
York senior Rebecca Libich’s numbers were hampered by an early season injury, but when she did get back on the field she was one of the Duke’s most consistent hitters the remainder of the season. Her .458 batting average was second on the team (fourth among area players), she finished with 25 RBIs, 21 runs scored and was among the all-area leaders in home runs with seven. “Rebecca led the team in a lot of offensive categories and missed two weeks of the season,” explained York head coach Kent Meyers. “She played with a torn Labrum when she came back. She was a great teammate to others and always willing to help.” She also added four doubles and one triple. She also tacked on four stolen bases. Libich was a first team selection to the Central Conference.
Lauryn Mattox, FR., York- P/SS
It didn’t take long for York freshman Lauryn Mattox to have an immediate impact on the Dukes softball team. Her consistency at the plate and her drive to get better while learning to pitch at the varsity level was unmatched. Even York head coach Kent Meyers had to remind himself that she was just a freshman. “We depended on a lot of Lauryn this year and it was easy to lose sight that she is just a freshman,” said Meyers. “She pitched well and will only get better. She was probably our best and consistent hitter all year.” Mattox was second among area players with a .489 batting average and she led the team in hits with 46. She had 18 RBIs, scored 19 runs and even clubbed five home runs. Mattox was a Central Conference Seconds Team selection.
Jami Hoblyn, SR., York- 1B
As a senior, York’s Jami Hoblyn was one of the Duke’s team leaders. Even head coach Kent Meyers recognized the importance of her role and how her leadership affected the team. “Jami biggest attribute was her leadership,” said Meyers. “She was always talking on the field.” Hoblyn demonstrated some power with four home runs and she drove in 22 runs and scored 18 runs. She finished with 26 hits, of which eight of those were doubles. Hoblyn earned Central Conference recognition as she was selected as an honorable mention.