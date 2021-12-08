2021 York News-Times all-area softball team

One of the most consistent players on the York High School Softball roster was senior catcher Mattie Pohl. Not just this year, but over her four years behind the plate for the Dukes, Pohl gave the Dukes defense and the different pitchers she caught a sense of relief with her abilities behind the plate. “Maybe the best catcher York has ever had. Mattie picked three people off base this year and not many people tried stealing on her,” said Dukes head coach Kent Meyers. “That and her bat will be a big position to fill next year.” Pohl was among the leaders in several offensive categories as she finished with a .438 batting average, she had 39 total hits, she was also the team leader in RBIs with 27 and she hammered six home runs. The Central Conference recognized her play on the field with a second team selection.