2021 York News-Times all-area football team

The key to the McCool Junction offensive and defensive lines was senior Gage Rhodes, a 5-8 180-pound senior. Gage anchored the offensive line as a blocker and he was also a threat in the receiving game as well. On defense he set the edge and was the team’s leading tackler with 90 tackles. “On defense Gage was one of our leading tacklers at defensive end. I always felt comfortable with Gage at end because he usually did a great job of setting the edge and making teams run inside to our line backers,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “Gage also did a nice job of rushing the passer in spread situations with his ability to get back to the backfield and break down and make tackles for losses. Gage is a quiet leader that shows up each and every day and does his job.” The senior had 10 receptions for 164 yards and scored three touchdowns. Gage was a second team an all-state selection and a first team all-district at defensive lineman.

McCool Junction foreign exchange student Giuseppe Cucchi never played football until he arrived in the United States in August. Now the senior from Italy is a Six-Man All-State and all-district place kicker for the Mustangs. “Giuseppe was our kicker and was a blessing in disguise this season. “He was 53 of 61 on PAT’s and he hit 3 of 5 on field goals which are worth four points in Six-Man football. His longest was a 40 yarder this season and he hit a big 27 yarder vs. Franklin in the first round of the playoffs to seal the win,” commented McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “The thing that impressed me the most about him was he would spend time on the weekends working on his kicking. He would get ahold of me and ask for the tee and ball, so Chase and him would go and practice throughout the season in their off time. Giuseppe is a great kid that we were fortunate to have on our team. Anytime you can get 118 points from your kicker is a good thing.” Giuseppe has shown interest in taking his game to the next level.