2021 York News-Times all-area football team

York News-Times
2021 Football All-Area
Co-Captains
Marley Jensen, SR., York LB/RB
York head coach Glen Snodgrass said all year long that York senior linebacker Marley Jensen was one of the best defensive players in the state, not just Class B. “Marley is one of the best linebackers that I have ever coached,” said Snodgrass. He should be an all-state player. This kid is a tackling machine.” Jensen has a motor on the field that never stops and if there was ever a use for the term nose for the football, Jensen fits that description to a tee. Jensen at 175 pounds led the Dukes with 152 tackles over a 10 game season and if you do the math that is 15.2 per game. He tied his own school record for tackles in a game with 20 and he also led the Dukes ground game with 780 yards on 156 carries for a 5.0 per yard average. He also caught 13 passes for 172 yards.
Carter Seim, SR., Cross County RB/LB
Over the course of his four seasons at Cross County, senior Carter Seim ran the ball for 5,499 yards, which is 3.124 miles. Of those 5,499 yards, 4,085 came over the past two seasons which also included this year when he rushed the ball for 1,971 yards on 189 carries and 37 touchdowns and that was while missing three games with an injury. “He is like of 53 players in Nebraska football history to cover 5,000 yards in a career,” said Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano who led the Cougars to a Class D1 State runner-up finish. At 6-2, 205 pounds Seim was a load to bring down and he ran for over 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons and he caps his career with 94 rushing touchdowns and an 11.2 average per carry. He was also a solid fixture for the Cougars on defense with 41 tackles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions from his linebacker position. Seim earned D1-4 all-district first team honors.
Chase Wilkinson, SR., McCool Junction LB/RB
McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss called senior Chase Wilkinson, “The heart and soul of our team on both sides of the ball. He carried this team in multiple ways. Not only did he do a good job of communicating in the huddle, be he also was able to adjust on the fly,” said Weiss. “You would find Chase talking to the rest of the team before the coaches arrived and getting them ready to go. Chase is one of the best on field leaders I have ever coached.” Wilkinson led the team in rushing with 855 yards on 93 rush attempts for a 9.1 average and he completed 54 of 70 passes for 77% and no interceptions. On defense he was an all-district and Six-Man All-State selection at linebacker. He finished up his final season with 79 tackles and two interceptions. He had 262 tackles in his career.
All-Area
Jake Bargen, SR., Centennial – WR/OLB
Centennial senior Jake Bargen drew a double team from opposing team defenses for most of the season. A returning C2 all-state wide receiver, Bargen still hauled in 40 receptions for 663 yards and five scores. He had his best night of the season against Bishop Neumann with nine catches for 143 yards and in his final game of his career he had six receptions against Ord for 101 yards and two scores. He averaged 16.6 yards per reception and he also has scores against Malcolm, Syracuse and GICC. “Jake is a very dominant wide receiver that has great hands,” said Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky. “He was doubled coverall all year long.” Bargen finished with 31 tackles and 26 of those were solo stops from his outside linebacker position. Bargen earned C2-1 first team all-district recognition at wide receiver.
Carson Fehlhafer, SR., Centennial- C/DT
At 6-2, 270 pounds, Broncos senior Carson Fehlhafer was the center piece of the Broncos defense who only allowed 21.4 points per game this year. Fehlhafer was the team leader in tackles with 72 and in three of the teams 10 games, he recorded double digit numbers in tackles. Against Malcolm he had 10, also 10 against Yutan and at Ord he finished up his career with a season-high 13. “Carson is the most dominant defensive lineman I’ve had,” said Broncos head coach Evan Klanecky. “Very quick and strong and knows where he cannot be beat. He is one of the strongest players in the state with a great motor and very coachable.” He also opened holes on the line for the Broncos game ground game from his center position and he had two fumble recoveries on defense. Fehlhafer was a Class C2-1 all-district selection.
Cory Hollinger, SR., Cross County- TE/DL
The Cross County Cougars didn’t have to throw the ball very often, but when they did, senior Cory Hollinger, a 6-5, 220 pound tight end was on the receiving end of 20 receptions, that went for nine touchdowns including a 25-yarder in the Class D1 State Championship game at Memorial Stadium. “He is a dominant all-state player and he has multiple FCS/D2 and NAIA offers already,” said Cross County head coach Hayden Delano. His biggest night was a four reception game for 56 yards and one score at Howells-Dodge. The senior also led the Cougars on defense with 101 tackles, his best game a 20-tackle effort at Hitchcock County in the D1 semifinal game. Of his 101 stops, 65 came in the playoffs. He also had two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He earned Class D1-4 All-District First Team honors.
Damon Mickey, SR., Cross County- OL/LB
The Cross County ground game averaged better than 342 yards per game this past season, but the success of those numbers started with the offensive line. Senior Damon Mickey, a 5’11 215 pound offensive lineman/ linebacker was one of the keys on both side of the ball. “He is a dominant offensive lineman, probably one of the top one or two in the state in Class D1,” commented Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano. “And it’s not even close.” While Mickey helped to open running lanes for the Cougars backfield, he closed them for the Cross County opponents. Mickey ended the year with 95 tackles, second on the team and he also added two sacks to his 2021 resume. At the end of the year the Class D1-4 All-District committee recognized Mickey’s play on the field with a first team selection.
Haiden Hild, SR., Cross County- RB/DB
Until this season, Cross County senior Haiden Hild had rushed the ball for 316 yards over his first three seasons. After an injury to Carter Seim kept the senior out of action for three weeks, Hild became the main cog in the Cougars run game and he responded with nearly 1,300 yards on the ground and 24 touchdowns. He posted 100 yards or better in six of the Cougars 13 games and he had his best night against Thayer Central when he ran for 184 yards and four scores. “He is the jack-of-all-trades,” said Cougars head coach Hayden DeLano. “He should be all-state as a first time 1,000 yard rusher.” On defense he finished with 53 tackles and one fumble recovery with his best game an 11-tackle performance against Nebraska City Lourdes. Hild was a D1-4 All-District selection for the Cougars.
Gage Rhodes, SR., McCool Junction- L/DL
The key to the McCool Junction offensive and defensive lines was senior Gage Rhodes, a 5-8 180-pound senior. Gage anchored the offensive line as a blocker and he was also a threat in the receiving game as well. On defense he set the edge and was the team’s leading tackler with 90 tackles. “On defense Gage was one of our leading tacklers at defensive end. I always felt comfortable with Gage at end because he usually did a great job of setting the edge and making teams run inside to our line backers,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “Gage also did a nice job of rushing the passer in spread situations with his ability to get back to the backfield and break down and make tackles for losses. Gage is a quiet leader that shows up each and every day and does his job.” The senior had 10 receptions for 164 yards and scored three touchdowns. Gage was a second team an all-state selection and a first team all-district at defensive lineman.
Giuseppe Cucchi, SR., McCool Junction – PK
McCool Junction foreign exchange student Giuseppe Cucchi never played football until he arrived in the United States in August. Now the senior from Italy is a Six-Man All-State and all-district place kicker for the Mustangs. “Giuseppe was our kicker and was a blessing in disguise this season. “He was 53 of 61 on PAT’s and he hit 3 of 5 on field goals which are worth four points in Six-Man football. His longest was a 40 yarder this season and he hit a big 27 yarder vs. Franklin in the first round of the playoffs to seal the win,” commented McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “The thing that impressed me the most about him was he would spend time on the weekends working on his kicking. He would get ahold of me and ask for the tee and ball, so Chase and him would go and practice throughout the season in their off time. Giuseppe is a great kid that we were fortunate to have on our team. Anytime you can get 118 points from your kicker is a good thing.” Giuseppe has shown interest in taking his game to the next level.
Ryland Garretson, SO., McCool Junction- B/DB
Sophomore Ryland Garretson was the Thunder in the Thunder and Lightning McCool Junction backfield. Chase Wilkinson was the lightning. Garretson was a threat in both the run game with 699 yards on 60 carries and he also hauled in 23 receptions for 222 yards. He scored a total of 28 touchdowns. He led the Mustangs with six interceptions and he also had a fumble recovery. Garretson finished with 81 tackles and one sack. “Ryland had that break-away speed so if he got in the open field he was generally going to score for us. He led us in TD’s with 28 and they came in many various ways,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “On the defensive side, he could read a quarterback and his breaking skills on the ball are something that’s hard to coach…he just had that ability to read and break and usually good things happened when he did.” Ryland was a first team all-district selection.
Peyton Pribyl, SR., Exeter-Milligan- OL/LB
A big reason the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcat ground game had so much success this past year was senior offensive lineman Peyton Pribyl busting open holes in the front line. When the senior wasn’t breaking open holes he was closing them on defense for the Bobcats. Pribyl was second in the tackle stats among area players this season with 111 tackles. “Peyton was a great team leader and he had a nose for the football,” said Exeter-Milligan/Friend head coach Dean Filipi. “He did a great job of blocking for us this year.” The Class D1-3 All-District committee recognized Pribyl for his efforts on the field with a first team selection. Pribyl was a York News-Times All-Area selection in 2020 as well.
Breckan Schluter, SO., Exeter-Milligan/Friend- RB/LB
On back-to-back weekends in September, Exeter-Milligan/Friend sophomore Breckan Schluter ran for 317 yards against Shelby-RC and followed that up with 258 yards at Tri-County. Schluter finished up his season with 1,586 yards and 20 touchdowns and for the second year in a row he named to the York News-Times All-Area team. His rushing total was the second best among area players. He was third in the area in tackles with 104 and he also picked up three touchdowns receiving to go with his 23 rushing scores. “Breckan has good instincts as a runner and he is a good kid to coach,” said Exeter-Milligan/Friend coach Dean Filipi. Schluter earned D1-3 All-District First Team honors for the Bobcats.
Trevor Hueske, Jr., Nebraska Lutheran – WR/LB
The Nebraska Lutheran Knights could sling the football around the football field this past season and junior wide receiver Trevor Hueske had one of the best seasons in the history of Nebraska Lutheran football. The junior had four games where he finished in double digits in reception with 22 against Palmer in an 86-72 loss leading the way. He finished with 88 receptions for 877 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense from his linebacker position he registered 74 tackles, with 22 of those 74 coming against Cedar Bluffs. He also had a sack in that game. He was also charted with one interception and one fumble recovery.
Trey Richert, JR., Nebraska Lutheran- QB
As a junior Nebraska Lutheran’s Trey Richert put up some astounding numbers in the passing game this year. He only played in six games and he finished with 2,106 yards on 170 of 291 passes for 58%. He finished the season with 26 touchdowns and he had a career night at Palmer when he completed 38 of 46 passes for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. The nine scoring passes is only two off the record of 11 held by Giltner. He averaged 351 yards per game and he surpassed 300 yards in five of his six games.
Keegan Theobald, Jr., Fillmore Central- LB/RB
Fillmore Central junior Keegan Theobald threw the ball from his quarterback position, he ran the ball as a running back and quarterback and he also hauled in six passes as he played where ever his coach told him too. “Keegan stepped up and played wherever we needed him to this season,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “He did a lot of good things for us on both sides of the ball. He played multiple positions this season but ended the year as a very good linebacker and running back. Keegan led our team with 31 solo tackles.” He passed the ball for 422 yards hitting 40 of 98 passes, he was the team’s leading rusher with 204 yards on 79 attempts and he caught six passes for 32 yards. He finished with five touchdowns. He had 60 total tackles of which 31 were solo.
Dalton Snodgrass, Jr., York-TE/LB
The York Duke’s played against some of the toughest Class B teams in the state, so their defense was put to the test night in and night out. Junior Dalton Snodgrass registered 65 tackles for the Dukes which was third best on the team. “Dalton is just a very good all-around player,” commented York head coach Glen Snodgrass. “He was very good for us on both offense and defense and special teams.” Snodgrass only threw the ball one time but he competed that pass for 34 yards. He ran the ball 50 times for 313 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and he had 22 receptions for 254 yards. He had one sack and seven tackles for loss. Snodgrass was a B-4 All District selection this season.
Kale Wetjen, SR., Heartland- RB/LB
Coaches often use the term “setting the edge” and Heartland senior linebacker Kale Wetjen did that for the Huskies this year. “The stats do not back it up, but Kale’s ability to protect the edge allowed our inside linebackers to make all the tackles. Kale was a four year starter for us and has been a very important piece for us on both sides of the ball,” said Heartland head coach Ben Lindsay. “This season we relied on Kale’s ability to catch the ball as well as his ability to run. On defense, Kale played outside linebacker and defensive end.” Wetjen ran the ball for 656 yards and he finished with a total of 20 touchdowns. His biggest night was 199 yards against Giltner. He added 25 catches for 459 yards with 92 yards in win over Thayer Central. He had 63 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Wetjen was a Class D1-3 All-District selection.
Trev Peters, Jr., Heartland-QB/DB
Heartland junior quarterback Trev Peters finished the season with 1,860 total yards of offense to help lead the Huskies to a 6-3 record and a Class D1 state playoff berth. Peters, at 6-1, 180 pounds ran the ball 116 times for 706 yards and passed the ball for 1.1154 yards hitting 58 of 109 passes for 53%. He scored 29 touchdowns total. “Trev really developed into a dual threat quarterback for us this year. His ability to throw the ball was a great addition to us this year,” said Heartland head coach Ben Lindsay. “Trev’s ability to make defenders miss in open space allowed for a lot of our success this year.” Peters also had 27 tackles and he picked off three passes from his defensive back position and he 54 yards on punt returns and 225 yards in kickoff return yardage. Peters was a Class D1-3 All-District selection.
Trajan Arbuck, Sr., Heartland – TE/DB
Playing in his first year of high school football, Heartland senior Trajan Arbuck had an immediate impact for the Huskies this year. “This was Trajan’s first year of playing and he made an immediate impact for us,” commented Heartland head coach Ben Lindsay. “His big impact was in our passing game with being a very athletic target for our quarterbacks. Trajan also developed into a good run blocker both on the line and in space.” Arbuck’s 6-2, 180 pound frame gave the Huskies a double threat at receiver as he led the team with 22 receptions for 481 yards and a total of eight touchdowns. He finished the season with 34 tackles and he also had four interceptions. He was a Class D1-3 All District selection for his efforts on the field.
Lane Urkoski, Sr., High Plains-RB/LB/S
High Plains head coach Greg Wood knew he could rely on senior Lane Urkoski to produce for the Storm in very game. Urkoski was one of the top running backs in the area with 862 yards on 86 carries for an average of a first down (10.0 yards) every time he touched the ball. “Lane was a kid that did it all for us. He averaged 200 yards per game. He played OL/TE over the last couple years. Lane worked hard in the weight-room over the summer and track last sprint, so that he could make the move to fullback, running back,” said Wood. “He is definitely a role-model for the younger kids. He is proud of his work ethic on and off the field. Lane is just an overall great kid and a great leader.” Urkoski also had 21 receptions for 302 yards and he scored a total of 24 touchdowns combined. On defense Urkoski had one interception, 42 tackles and he had three tackles for loss. He was also the Storm’s main return man with 16 kickoff returns for 384 yards.
Javier Marino, Sr., High Plains- QB/DB/P/K
As a dual threat quarterback, High Plains senior Javier Marino gave the Storm opponents a lot to think about with Marino’s ability to throw the ball downfield or tuck it and run. He was also the team’s kicker, as well as punter. “Javier was our kicker as well as punter. As a kicker he played a huge role in our state championship win back in 2019. He kicked off 49 times this year with over 50% being touchbacks,” said High Plains head coach Greg Wood. “Javier has started the last two years at quarterback for us. Great leader, worked hard on improving on his passing skills and it showed. He didn’t throw in interception until his last game. He was a dual threat and a great one at that.” Marino ran the ball 94 times for 617 yards and he completed 35 of 58 passes for 481 yards and a total of 10 touchdowns. On defense he was charted for 42 tackles from his defensive back position.
Honorable Mention
Centennial-Sam Payne, Jayden Hartshorn, Maj Nisly, Jayde Gumaer, Michael Nisly.
Cross County- Shayden Lundstrom, Alex Noyd, Izaac Dickey. Exeter-Milligan- Christian Weber, Chase Svehla, Ben Bartu, J B Drake, Kole Svec. Fillmore Central- Carson Adams, Luke Kimbrough, Treven Stassiness, Jayden Wolf, Aidan Trowbridge, Isaiah Lauby. Heartland- Dawson Ohrt, Carson Ott, Merrick Maltsberger, Zach Quiring. High Plains- Joquin Ramirez, Trevor Carlstrom, Wyatt Urkoski, Ayden Hans, Mario Lesiak. Nebraska Lutheran-Jace Dressel, Ben Vogt York-Joel Jensen, Jude Collingham, Garrett Ivey, Clayton Pinneo, Seth Erickson, Cole Ehlers.