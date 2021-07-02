19 volleyball teams will converge on York on July 7

YORK - The York High volleyball program will host a total of 19 varsity volleyball teams Wednesday, July 7 at two locations, four courts.

The 19 will include two York varsity teams. The York Blue will join Auburn, Kearney Catholic, BRLD and BDS in Pool A to be played on the main floor at York High School.

In Pool B which will be played in the YHS auxiliary gym, teams include; Gothenburg, Hastings, Beatrice, Battle Creek and Hampton.

Across the street at York Middle on Court 1, Pool C will include; Silver Lake, York Gold, Centennial and Osceola.

Also at YMS on Court 2, Pool D teams will be; Logan View/Scribner Snider, McCool Junction, Sandy Creek, Heartland and Blue Hill.

Winner of each pool will be determined using the following criteria; total sets won; head to head competition and total point differential.

Individual prizes will be awarded to the first place team of each pool. There will be no tournament or playoff games. However if two teams are tied after the first and second criteria, a one set playoff (4-15) will be held.

Pool play will begin at 9 a.m. and each team is guaranteed four games.

Concessions will be available at each location.

Bleachers will not be available for spectators so plan accordingly.