122022-ynt-sports-briefs

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cross County cracks the C2-top 10 with 58-43 win at BDS

BRUNING – The Cross County Cougars used a 25-11 scoring punch in the third quarter on Friday night, erasing a three-point Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagle lead and racing to a 58-43 win in boys Crossroads Conference basketball.

Cross County trailed 24-21 at the break, but after the third eight minutes elapsed they held a 46-35 lead and outscored the hosts 12-8 in the fourth quarter to move to 6-0.

The Cougars (6-0) are the No. 10 rated team in Class C-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The Cougars placed four players in double figures. Junior Tanner Hollinger led the way with 15 points, junior James Elgin added 13, senior Hayden Allen had 12 and junior Alex Noyd finished with 11.

Cross County was 19 of 40 from the field and that included 8 of 16 on 3-point shots. They finished 12 of 19 at the charity stripe.

Elgin led the way on the boards with seven rebounds, Noyd was the assist leader with three and Hollinger was charted with three steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Eagles who dropped to 3-3.

Cross County is scheduled to host the Mead Raiders on Thursday night in Stromsburg in the opening round of the Runza Holiday Classic.

Cross County (6-0) 11 10 25 12-58

BDS (3-3) 8 16 11 8-43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hawk boys drop squeaker at East Butler 40-38

BRAINARD – The Hampton Hawks put up a 13-9 fourth quarter scoring run, but fell short of a comeback win at East Butler on Friday night.

Hampton trailed 18-15 at the break and 31-25 through three quarters, then outscored the hosts 13-9 only to come up short in the 40-38 final in boys Crossroads Conference hoops.

Hampton junior Eli Arndt and sophomore Jack Bullis each scored 13 points and junior Brayden Dose added six.

The Hawks went 11 of 53 from the field for 21% and put up 28 3-point shots but hit just six.

Hampton was 10 of 16 at the foul stripe.

In rebounds, Hampton pulled down 29 boards with sophomore Wyatt Dose the team leader with five. Porter Dose had two assists.

No team or individual stats were available for the East Butler Tigers.

Hampton (1-5) will be in Daykin tonight to take on the Meridian Mustangs in their final game before the holiday break.

Hampton will be in Kenesaw on Thursday, December 29 and Friday December 30 for the Kenesaw Holiday Basketball Tournament. Hampton will play at 3:45 p.m. against Harvard.

Hampton (1-5) 8 7 10 13-38

East Butler (2-4) 6 12 13 9-40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mustangs put up 49 first half points in 79-39 win at Shelby-RC

SHELBY – McCool Junction’s offense had four boys in double figures and used a 28-13 first-quarter scoring run to open a lead they never relinquished in the 79-39 CRC win on Friday night.

The Mustangs improved to 4-1 as freshman Carson McDonald scored a team-high 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field that included 1 of 2 from 3-point range.

Also in double numbers was sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin with 14, while both senior Trenton Neville and junior Riley Garretson added 10 each.

The Mustangs were 34 of 63 from the field for 54%. They put up 11 3-pointers and hit four for 36%.

The Mustangs finished 7 of 11 at the free throw line.

On the boards the Mustangs were led by Kouchinin with seven. Senior John Harig and Neville had six assists each and sophomore Bryson Plock ended the game with six steals.

McCool Junction will be back in action Thursday, December 29 when they travel to Adams for the Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament. The Mustangs will play Freeman at 6:30 p.m.

McCool Junction (3-1) 28 21 16 14-79

Shelby-RC (3-3) 13 8 11 7-39

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huskie boys survive low scoring affair at Thayer Central

HEBRON – In a defensive battle, the Heartland Huskies improved to 3-2 with the 36-28 win over the Thayer Central Titans in Southern Nebraska Conference play Friday night.

Heartland had two players in double figures as senior Trev Peters scored 13 and sophomore Langdon Arbuck countered with 12. Heartland was just 11 of 37 from the field for 30% and shot miserably from 3-point distance hitting just 1 of 14 tries.

The Huskies were 13 of 23 at the free throw line.

Thayer Central (3-2) was led by game-high scorer sophomore Sam Souerdyke with 22 and senior Grant Wiedel added four. No other stats were available for the Titans.

Heartland snagged 42 rebounds with Arbuck the team leader with 12 to go with his 12 points for a double-double.

Heartland will be in action on Thursday, December 29 at Lincoln Christian.

No score by quarters was provided.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Knights power to 70-29 win at Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – In his second game back since the football injury in October that sidelined Trey Richert till last week, the senior fired in a game-high 29 points and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights rolled to the 70-29 win at Weeping in boys non-conference action.

Nebraska Lutheran (6-1) took a 26-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

They led 39-17 at the break and 62-29 through three quarters.

The Knights’ defense held the hosts scoreless over the final eight minutes.

Other than Richert’s 29, freshman Luke Otte was the only other player in double figures with 13. Jace Dressel added eight.

The Knights were 26 of 54 from the field for 48% and 9 of 21 overall from three with Richert hitting 7 of 11 behind the circle.

They went to the line, attempted 17 free throws and hit nine.

Junior Silas Vogel led the team in rebounding with 11, junior Eli Vogt led the way with six assists and Trevor Hueske had four steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Weeping Water Indians.

Nebraska Lutheran took on D2 No. 6 Osceola on Tuesday.

Nebraska Lutheran (6-1) 26 13 23 8-70

Weeping Water (1-3) 7 10 12 0-29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hawks quick out of the gates in Friday night’s 44-41 win at East Butler

BRAINARD – The Hampton Hawks used a 13-4 run in the first quarter and held on to defeat the East Butler Tigers 44-41 on Friday night in girls Crossroads Conference hoops action.

East Butler (3-3) had an answer in the second quarter when they put on a 15-9 scoring run to cut the Hampton halftime lead to 22-19. Both teams scored 22 points in the second half, both with 11 in the third and fourth quarters as Hampton improved to 2-4 on the season.

Senior Lillian Dose took the lead in scoring with 15 points and sophomore Raegan Hansen added eight. Hampton was 12 of 44 from the field for just 27% and 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. The Hawks hit 16 of 33 free throws.

East Butler was led by senior Carynn Bongers with 17 and junior Madison Dewitt added 12. EB was 15 of 53 from the floor, but missed all seven of their 3-point attempts.

The hosts finished a dismal 11 of 27 at the charity stripe.

East Butler held a 44-36 advantage on the boards with Dose pacing the Hawks with eight and Bongers adding 12 to her 17 points for a double-double.

Hampton travels to Meridian on Tuesday night in their final game before the holiday break. Hampton will be in Kenesaw for holiday tournament action on Thursday December 28 and Friday December 29.

Hampton will play Kenesaw at 2 p.m.

Hampton (2-4) 13 9 11 11-44

East Butler (3-3) 4 15 11 11-41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thayer Central uses 18-1 scoring run to top Heartland 55-21

HEBRON – After Heartland and Thayer Central played to a 6-5 score through the first eight minutes, Thayer Central erupted on an 18-1 run in the second quarter and went on to post the 55-21 win in girls Southern Nebraska Conference play.

Thayer Central led at the half 24-6 and won the second half 31-15 for the victory.

Heartland was led in scoring by seniors Felicity Johnson and Lilly Carr with five points each. The Huskies hit just 9 of 36 shots for 25% and missed all four 3-pointers. Heartland was 3 of 17 at the free throw line.

The Huskies finished with 22 rebounds as Johnson led the way with four and senior Riley Goertzen had three steals.

Thayer Central did not provide any team or individual stats.

Heartland (1-5) is off until December 29 when they take on Lincoln Christian in Lincoln.

Heartland (1-5) 5 1 10 5-21

Thayer Central (5-1) 6 18 16 15-55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mustangs roll to 6-0 with 61-49 win at Shelby-Rising City

SHELBY – The Class D2 No. 10 McCool Junction Mustangs kept their record clean on Friday night with a 61-49 win at Shelby-Rising City in girls Crossroads Conference hoops play.

The Mustangs led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 36-26 through the first 16 minutes.

MCJ extended their lead to 51-33 through three quarters with a 15-7 scoring run in the third quarter, before the Huskies chopped off six points winning the fourth quarter 16-10.

The Mustangs were led by junior McKenna Yates with a game-high 24 points while both Kaeli Meehan and junior Sara Weisheit tossed in 13 each.

No other stats were available for either team.

McCool Junction will play in the Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament in Adams on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30.

The Mustangs will face Freeman at 5 p.m.

McCool Junction (6-0) 18 18 15 10-61

Shelby-Rising City (3-3) 12 14 7 16-49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knight girls lose non-conference tilt at Weeping Water

WEEPNG WATER – A rough start Friday night doomed the Nebraska Lutheran girls basketball team as they dropped a 51-37 final at Weeping Water in non-conference play.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-3) trailed 14-2 after the first eight minute quarter. The remainder of the game was played on even terms with the Weeping Water Indians leading at the break 33-19 and both teams matching each other in the third and fourth quarters, both scoring 10 and eight points.

Senior Jasmine Malchow led the Knights with 13 points and senior Lily Otte added eight. Junior Rebecca Hueske and sophomore Tenley Williamson added seven each.

The Knights were 12 of 37 from the field for 32% and that included 1 of 5 on 3-point shots. They connected on 12 of 18 free throws.

Samantha Hueske, Rebecca Hueske and Marissa Endorf finished with six boards each. Rebecca Hueske logged four steals and three assists.

No individual or team stats were available for Weeping Water.

The Knights will be in Osceola tonight to take on the Bulldogs in their final game before the holiday break.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-3) 2 17 10 8-37

Weeping Water (3-2) 14 19 10 8-51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cougars hang tough with BDS, but come up short in 39-35 final

BRUNING – The Cross County Cougar girls traveled to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley on Friday night in a key Crossroads Conference matchup.

The Class D1 No. 5 BDS Eagles jumped to a 9-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by five at the break 18-13.

Cross County picked up the points lost in the second quarter as they outscored the hosts 12-11 in the third, but the two teams waged a stalemate in the fourth quarter with BDS holding on for the four-point win after both schools finished with 10 points over the final eight minutes.

The Cougars were led in scoring by freshman Ema Dickey with 13, junior Shyanne Anderson added seven and junior Lilly Peterson scored five points.

The Cougars were 13 of 44 from the floor for 30% and just 2 of 14 on 3-point tries. They were 7 of 10 at the free throw line.

Peterson led the team on the boards with eight, Dickey also had a team-high three assists and three steals.

Cross County (4-3) is scheduled to host the Mead Raiders on Thursday night in the first round of the Runza Holiday Classic.

Cross County (4-3) 5 8 12 10-35

BDS (6-0) 9 9 11 10-39

WRESTLING

Cross County/Osceola Twisters go 1-4 at Kearney

KEARNEY – A total of 10 teams were at Kearney Catholic on Saturday for the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters were the only local team in action as they finished in ninth place by defeating Arlington 27-24.

The Twisters were defeated by Wilber-Clatonia 72-3; Red Cloud/Blue Hill won 47-18; Kearney Catholic defeated CCO 30-21 and Burwell was a 63-10 winner.

The Twisters’ Devin Nuttelman, a freshman, went 5-0 on Saturday and scored the only three points of the dual with Wilber-Clatonia. Nuttelman, rated at No. 6 in Class C by NE Wrestle at 113, defeated No. 10 rated Grant Eschiti in overtime 2-0.

He also defeated Jace Hajny of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in 1:48; pinned Kearney Catholic’s Kellen Forrest in 1:46; and pinned Trey Hill of Arlington in 5:04. He earned a forfeit against Burwell.

At 106 pounds Wyatt Smith went 3-2; Kalan Lane was 1-4 at 126; Liam White went 1-4 at 138; Tony DeWitt went 1-0 at 145 and Ty Racek was 2-3 at 152.

CCO will be back on the mats Tuesday, January 3 at the High Plains triangular at Clarks along with East Butler.

Order of finish- 1.Wilber Clatonia; 2.St. Paul; 3.Ravenna; 4.Kearney Catholic; 5.Burwell; 6.Adams Central; 7.Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 8.Gibbon; 9.Cross County/Osceola; 10.Arlington

Storm grapplers ninth in 17-team field at Platteview

PLATTEVIEW – The Broken Bow Indians racked up 229 points and blew away the rest of the field at Platteview’s invite on Friday.

The second place team was Elkhorn Valley 79 points back and third place went to Raymond Central with 133. Fourth was Elkhorn North with 127 and fifth was Lincoln North Star finishing with 95.

High Plains ended the day in 11th place scoring 78 points.

The Storm had seven wrestlers in action and Levi Russell, 12-1 at 106 pounds, placed second losing in the championship match to James Ferguson (13-1) of Elkhorn North by decision 10-9.

The High Plains team got a third place finish from Hudson Urkoski (12-3) at 113 pounds as he defeated Tanner Renner (7-4) of West Point-Beemer in the third place match by pin at 2:39.

The Storm had three other medal winners; Lance Russell (10-4) was fourth at 138; Gage Friesen (11-4) was fifth at 132 and Wyatt Urkoski (14-2) placed fifth at 160.

High Plains is off until the Storm heads to Pleasanton for a two-day tournament December 29-30.

BOYS WRESTLING

Panthers take second behind Broken Bow at Logan View

LOGAN VIEW – The Fillmore Central Panthers, rated as the No. 3 tournament team in Class C, finished second behind the Broken Bow Indians at the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View invite on Saturday.

Fillmore Central was looking to bounce back after two dual losses at the York triangular last Thursday.

The Panthers had two champions on Saturday. Senior Travis Meyer (17-0) and rated as the No. 3 wrestler by NE. Wrestle at 126 pounds, defeated Brittin Valentine (7-3) of David City by pin at the 3:16 mark.

Defending Class C 138-pound champion Alexander Schademann, 18-0 and currently rated No. 1 at 145, defeated Austin Breckinridge of Tekamah-Herman by major decision 13-4.

The Panthers also had two wrestlers finish in second place.

At 152 pounds, Aiden Hinrichs,14-3 and rated No. 6, lost his final in the weight bracket to Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman by technical fall 17-2. Burt at 13-0 is rated as the No. wrestler at 152.

At 285 pounds, junior Markey Hinrichs (15-1) lost his championship match to Elijah Hintz (12-1) of Battle Creek by pin at 5:20. Hinrichs came in rated at No. 5 and Hintz was not rated.

Other wrestlers who scored medals for the Panthers included Treven Stassines, 15-3 and No. 7 rated, took third place and Hunter Lukes (10-10) finished in fourth place at 220.

Next action for the Panthers will not be until Friday, December 30 when they host their annual holiday classic.

Team scores -1.Broken Bow 174.5; 2.Fillmore Central 153.5; 3.Columbus Lakeview 148; 4.David City 124.5; 5.Logan View 108; 6.Battle Creek 105; 7.Syracuse 84; 8.Yutan 75; 9.Fort Calhoun 72; 10.Tekamah-Herman 67.5

BOYS WRESTLING

Dukes wrestlers fourth at Jim McGrath Invite

RALSTON – The Elkhorn South Storm distanced themselves from the rest of the field at the Ralston Jim McGrath Invitation at Ralston High School.

The Storm piled up 173 points while Lexington (149), Omaha Bryan (141) and York (140) battled it out for the runner-up.

York had three champions as Emmitt Dirks (12-2), rated at No. 9 in the NE Wrestle rankings, defeated Ross Bratetic of Omaha Bryan in the 126-pound final 3-2.

York’s second gold medal went to sophomore Brooke Loosvelt (13-2) at 160 pounds. Loosvelt picked up the win over Ryan Fisher of Elkhorn South in the final with an 8-2 decision.

York’s final first place medal went to No. 7 rated Seth Erickson (8-0) at 182 pounds as he defeated Anthony Baughman of Ralston by pin at 1:43.

The Dukes had three wrestlers make the finals in their brackets but lose in their championship match. At 106 pounds, Ty Erickson (11-2) was defeated by Mohamed Mohamed of Omaha Bryan by pin in 3:46.

At 195 pounds, sophomore Keagyn Linden (7-3) came up short losing his title match to Ralston’s Brandon Cavender 8-7. Cavender was rated No. 7 and Linden No. 6.

In the heavyweight division, York senior Kadence Velde (7-3) finished second to South Sioux City’s Mwamba Ngeleka in the final. Ngeleka came in as the fourth ranked 285-pounder and Velde was No. 6. Ngeleka won the match 7-2.

York had eight medalists overall. At 106 pounds Aidan Kadavy (7-4) was fourth and Hudson Holoch (12-4) was third at 138.

York will be off until Friday, December 30 when they head to Geneva for the Fillmore Central Holiday Classic.

GIRLS WRESTLING

York, Fillmore Central and High Plains all in action at Wahoo

WAHOO – The South Sioux City girls are the prohibitive favorite to win the state wrestling title again this year.

On Friday at the Wahoo invite they did nothing to dispel those projections as they dismantled the field scoring 283 points to second-place West Point Beemer with 141 and third place Omaha Westside at 110.

The Fillmore Central Panthers finished in ninth place with 62 points; York was 11th with 59 and High Plains, with just one wrestler, took 15th with 28 points.

York

The Dukes had eight girls wrestling on Friday and they came away with four medals. Senior Addison Cotton had the best finish for the Dukes when she took second place. Cotton (11-1) lost to Scribner-Snyder’s Kristen Schellenbeg in 34 seconds.

At 170 pounds, Avery Albers (10-2) took third as she defeated Zulema Godinez of South Sioux City in the consolation match by a 4-0 decision.

In the 190 bracket, senior Annsley Vernon (12-3) took fifth as she defeated Dior Diop of Omaha Westview by pin in 58 seconds.

Taking home a sixth place medal was Arianna Schutt (5-11) at the 115-pound bracket.

Fillmore Central

The Panthers medaled three at Wahoo led by 120-pound bracket champion JoLee Gewecke (14-4). Gewecke took down Rebecca Perez of South Sioux City in the finals by pin in 1:06.

At 100 pounds, Angelina Schademann (11-3) took third defeating CBCSD’s Daniela Salinas by pin in 48 seconds.

At 110 pounds., Sarah Turner (10-6) took third by defeating Koral Carillo-Paniagua of SSC by pin at 2:38.

High Plains

The Storm girls wrestling team consists of one wrestler.

At 130 pounds, Dakota Gress improved to 11-1 with a championship over Palmyra’s Saryah Freeman who had to quit due to an injury at 3:38. Gress also defeated SSC’s Alma Valencia in 4:47 and Omaha Westview’s Sophia Scott in 1:15.

Both Fillmore Central and York will be in Geneva on Friday, December 30 for the Fillmore Central Holiday Classic. High Plains will be in Pleasanton.