10 Broncos earn all-district accolades

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos finished up the 2021 gridiron campaign with a record of 5-5 and an appearance in the Class C-2 State Playoffs.

Centennial went to Ord for the opening round and lost to the Chanticleers, the defending C2 State Champions, 62-21. The Broncos were beat up by the end of the season and entered the game missing some key players.

When the district released the all-district selections, Centennial placed 10 players on the team, including three who were named to the first team.

The strength of the C2-1 district was evident as five of the six teams in the district were a part of the C2 playoffs.

The district teams included Centennial, Bishop Neumann, Lincoln Lutheran, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan and Syracuse. Only Syracuse (0-9) did not make the playoffs. The rest posted a .500 record or better.

Bronco first team selections were senior end Jake Bargen, senior defensive lineman Carson Fehlhafer and senior defensive lineman Jayden Hartshorn.

Bargen finished up the year with 40 receptions for 663 yards and five touchdowns. Fehlhafer led the Broncos with 72 tackles, 46 solo, and he also recorded two sacks. Hartshorn had 60 stops, one interception and one fumble recovery.