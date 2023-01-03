010423-ynt-sports-centbbb_merged

BOYS BASKETBALL

Broncos take down Wolverines in holiday tournament action

MALCOLM – In the consolation game of the Malcolm holiday tournament, Centennial built an early lead after outscoring Wilber-Clatonia 7-5 in each of the first two quarters. The Broncos created some breathing room with a 10-5 run in the third quarter and then slammed the door with a 15-4 advantage in the final stanza as they moved to 6-3 with a 39-19 win.

Centennial shot 12 of 33 (36%) from the floor but just 2 of 8 from 3-point range. The Broncos also connected on 13 of 16 (81%) free throws.

Maj Nisly led the offense with 11 points and Lane Zimmer added 10 as the only Broncos to crack double figures. Devin Slawnyk tallied five points, Alex Hirschfeld finished with four and Sam Ehlers recorded three. Rounding out the offense with two points apiece were John Fehlhafer, Ryan Richters and Shawn Rathjen.

Zimmer and Rathjen paced Centennial on the glass with six and five rebounds, respectively. Hirschfeld added four boards as the Broncos finished with 26 for the game.

Hirschfeld, Richters and Rathjen each dished out two assists, while Slawnyk added a pair of steals. The Broncos blocked three shots with one rejection apiece from Rathjen, Hirschfeld and Zimmer.

Shelton defeats Exeter-Milligan in finals of Silver Lake tournament

ROSEBUD – The Shelton Bulldogs had three players in double figures Friday as they improved to 7-1 with the 75-52 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in the finals of the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament.

Junior Ashton Simmons led the way with 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field as the Bulldogs hit 50% knocking down 29 of 58 shots.

Another junior, Riley Bombeck, had 19 points and he completed a double-double adding 12 rebounds. Senior Quinn Chaney finished with 11 points.

Both Simmons and Cheney hit three 3-pointers and as a team Shelton was 8 of 19 on shots from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs had 34 rebounds, Bombeck and Cheney had six assists each and Bombeck was also charted with five steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Timberwolves who saw their record dip to 3-6.

Exeter-Milligan was scheduled to host Diller-Odell on Tuesday night.

Hawks can’t hang with Kenesaw in 70-31 loss

KENESAW – The Hampton Hawks earned their ticket to the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament finals on Thursday, but Friday the Kenesaw Blue Devils established control of the championship game early and never let go in the 70-31 win.

The loss drops the Hampton boys to 3-6 on the season while the Blue Devils improve to 5-3.

Kenesaw had four players in double figures as they shot 51% from the field (30-59) and were 3 of 13 on 3-point shots.

Leading the Kenesaw scoring was junior Blake Steer with 14. He was 7 of 9 from the field, senior Lane Kelley added 13 and both junior Jack Ryan and sophomore Jravin Suck had 11 points.

Kenesaw was 7 of 9 at the free throw line and had 36 rebounds with senior Taten Uden the team leader with eight. The Blue Devils had eight team assists and six steals.

No team or individual results were available for the Hampton Hawks.

Hampton will host the High Plains Storm on Thursday night in CRC action.

Hampton (3-6) 9 7 6 9-31

Kenesaw (5-3) 22 15 17 16-70

High Plains in the win column after 48-12 win over Cedar Bluffs

BRAINARD – The first win of the 2022-2023 season took a little while, but a day before the end of 2022 the High Plains Storm boys registered their first win at the East Butler Holiday Tournament.

The Storm improved to 1-6 as they jumped to a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never threatened as they led 29-6 at the break and went on to the 48-12 win.

High Plains had nine players with a number in the scorebook led by freshman Carter Urkoski with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 at the free throw line.

Next in the scoring column was Mario Lesiak with seven, while Haden Helgoth and Ayden Hans had five points each.

High Plains was 19 of 50 from the field for 38% and 3 of 21 on 3-point shots. They finished 7 of 16 at the line.

Urkoski had 10 rebounds to go with his 15 points as he posted double-double numbers.

High Plains (1-6) travels to Hampton on Thursday night for Crossroads Conference regular season play.

Cedar Bluffs (2-6) 2 4 3 3-12

High Plains (1-6) 12 17 14 5-48

Mustang boys stumble in second and third quarters against Syracuse

ADAMS – A 32-14 scoring advantage by the Syracuse Rockets over the two middle quarters on Friday in the consolation game of the Sportsman Club Holiday Tournament in Adams was the difference for the McCool Junction Mustangs.

After the first eight minutes, Syracuse led 9-8, but when the two teams took the court to open the fourth quarter, the Jets were in control leading 41-22 and went on to post the 57-40 win.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by senior Trenton Neville with 14 and sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin with eight.

McCool was 15 of 33 from the field for 35% and Neville was 3 of 3 on 3-point shots while the rest of the Mustangs went 0 for 10.

McCool was 7 of 13 at the line and junior Ryland Garretson led the rebounding effort with seven of the team’s 19 boards. The Mustangs were charted with 17 turnovers.

No team or individual stats were available for the Jets.

The Mustangs traveled to Lawrence-Nelson on Tuesday night weather permitting.

McCool Junction (4-3) 8 5 9 18-40

Syracuse (4-4) 9 13 19 16-57