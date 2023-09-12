MCCOOL JCT. — The York County Republicans proudly presents the 1st Annual "Spirit of the Heartland Rally," a Stars, Stripes, and Support fundraiser! This celebration of America event kicks off October 1 at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction, with the social hour beginning at 5 p.m.Come enjoy live music with Kenneth Hall, powered up coffee with Beard Vet, "All American" cocktails/ mocktails, a silent auction, all while getting to know your fellow conservative American Patriots. Experience an opportunity to participate in a memorable evening of outstanding food provided by JW's Catering with dinner selections that include steak, shrimp, and a baked potato bar. The rally will be hosted by conservative political leader Matt Innis. Be energized, encouraged and inspired by our program of pro America loving speakers! Chris Baker: Conservative comedian, radio personality, and host of the "Chris Baker Show"; Allie French: Candidate for District 33 Legislature, Founder and leader of Nebraskans Against Overreach, Founder/ Director at Restoring Independence, Host of Rebel Nation at Outlaw Streamers and CoFounder/Board Member at United Wellness Council; Dr. Ben Tapper: A trailblazer in the medical freedom movement, afforded the honor of being labeled one of the "Disinformation Dozen" by the Biden Administration, author of the documentary "The Time is Now" and continues to bring transparency to the corruption that exists between Big Pharma and the government; Sen. Brad Von Gillern: Member of the Nebraska Legislature for District 4, Omaha business leader, served as past President and CEO of Lueder Construction and worked in the community as a leader in his church and on over a dozen non-profit boards; Breland Ridenour: Lifelong Constitutional conservative that values principles and integrity, after his candidacy for Nebraska governor in 2022 he continues to fight and promote ways to secure America's fundamental values and freedoms; Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jake Jacobs — host of "Jake Jacobs Show" and the author of "Mobocracy: The Cultural and Political War to Destroy Our Republic under God", "Mother Should I Trust the Government: The Making and Keeping of our American Republic", and his latest work "Mob Rule: Unmasking the Radical Leftist at Our Doorstep". Dr. Jake Jacobs as a speaker, writer and historian has spent more than 34 years at the public and private high school system, and at the college level teaching his passion for our Constitutional Republic under God, all while stressing historical correctness, in the face of political intimidation by the academic establishment and woke hipsters. Dinner provided by JW's Catering and coffee powered by BeardVet Coffee. Tickets are available on our Facebook page York County Republicans, online at is.gd, or by calling 402-366-5735.