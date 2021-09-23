Spirit March a highlight of Homecoming Week

YORK – Wednesday’s Spirit March was a highlight of the 2021 Homecoming Week for York Public Schools.

While many lined the downtown streets of York Wednesday afternoon, all the fall sports teams and various organizations paraded down Lincoln Avenue as a celebration of all things Dukes.

Also included in the afternoon parade were several cars carrying this year’s Homecoming Royalty candidates. This year’s candidates for York Homecoming King and Queen are Masa Scheierman, Jami Hoblyn, Melanie Driewer, Baylie Holthus, Brynn Hirschfeld, Marley Jensen, Andrew Hammer, Joel Jensen, Nicholas Conrad and Noah Jones.

Theme days for Homecoming Week have been: Monday, “Back in Time” (Decades Day); Tuesday, Western Day; Wednesday, “Pogues vs. Kooks” Day; Thursday, Construction Worker Day; and Friday will be Blue and Gold Day.

The annual pep rally and bon fire was held Wednesday night in the east parking lot at the high school.

Coronation will take place during halftime of the Homecoming football game Friday night.

And then the Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday, from 8:30-11 p.m., at the Cornerstone Wrestling and Activity Center.