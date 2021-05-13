 Skip to main content
Nurses - The Heart of Health Care 2021
Nurses - The Heart of Health Care 2021

Pam Liston, RN

Pam Liston, RN

The novel coronavirus has York General Hospital nurse Pam Liston, R.N. feeling introspective…

Sandy Bristol, LPN

Sandy Bristol, LPN

YORK – Sandy Bristol’s diverse duties have more in common than is apparent at first glance.

Tammy Oceguera, RN

Tammy Oceguera, RN

Tammy Oceguera, a registered nurse at York General Hospital, took the scenic route to her ca…

Carol Biel, RN

Carol Biel, RN

Carol Biel is a dedicated night shift charge nurse at York General Hospital.

Chris Ingalls, LPN

Chris Ingalls, LPN

YORK – After two decades working hand-in-hand with Dr. Joseph Erwin at York Medical Clinic, …

Darcy Ost, RN, BSN

Darcy Ost, RN, BSN

A vivid memory of a very special, caring nurse not only inspired Darcy Ost to go into the me…

Amy Franssen, RN, CDP

Amy Franssen, RN, CDP

YORK – Home health, as in your very own home, is the world in which Amy Franssen goes about …

