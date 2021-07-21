You can’t make this stuff up.

We tried.
Leo Miller and I worked real hard attempting to shoot photos at the Tuesday evening performance of the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.
This is not my first big-time event, so I dutifully popped open the national association website a couple weeks before, found the media information page and quickly learned local yokels the likes of Leo and me are low value assets to these folks.
Clearly, they did not want us in the arena. So I didn’t bother myself or them further.
What’s the diff anyway? Inside the fence is the last place I wanted these slow feet to be. So I figured to drive down and shoot unobtrusively through the fence from the outside.
Leo, an amateur sports shooter, needed a ride so the two of us motored eastward.
Things went swimmingly at first. I stepped up to the ticket window, the nice lady saw my YNT press pass and motioned me through with a smile.
Leo told the same woman, “I’m with him” to which she replied “$15 dollars please.”
We found our way to a tasty spot outside the arena fence after scouting out which direction our favorite goat tier, Annsley Vernon from York, would be running her horse.
It was perfect. She’d be galloping Goldie right at us and – if you can believe the luck - directly into the golden light of the setting sun.
Then it wasn’t perfect anymore. A nice young man suggested we might want to set up elsewhere before they started running cattle over us. Seems we were in a livestock runway.
So we went through another gate to where cowboyed-up folks, including a couple of the association’s designated photographers, milled about. They suggested we might have a problem since neither of us was sporting the ‘official’ photo credential. I said no worries, we only wanted to poke our lenses trough the fence and shoot Annsley’s run.
They were OK with us being there, we exchanged cards and all was perfect. Until it wasn’t.
A young woman approached, telling us we could not be there. I pleaded our case with no anger or blame – even played my confused, helpless old poop card. She had a job to do and so was having none of it.
I said no problem; we’ll just perch in the grandstand and shoot from there. Leo and I both brought long lenses in the likely event my attempt to BS us in were to crash and burn.
The young lady said she didn’t believe we could shoot from there, either. I bit back at this, the grandstand being general seating. I thought we could buy a ticket for me, go sit down and do what we wanted. I thought wrong.
Leo and I hadn’t settled in when a young fellow sought us out. He was, in fact, a photo enforcement guy scanning the crowd in search of just such ne’er-do-well scamps as us.
He firmly but politely explained the association has its own contract shooters as well as stern rules to protect them and their livelihoods. Being one who has made a living shooting photos for money the past three decades, I understood the logic and also the futility of pressing the matter. I waved the white flag.
Leo’s 15 bucks was quickly refunded, arrangements were made for them to (hopefully) send me a photo or two of Annsley, we shook hands and made good our departure.
But all was not lost. Far from it.
Turns out Leo spotted a mating pair of bald eagles with young he’s been watching and photographing. It was on the way home and we had time now, so why not?
This is how we went for goat tying and came back with a spectacular eagle.
You can’t make this stuff up.