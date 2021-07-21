You can’t make this stuff up.

It was perfect. She’d be galloping Goldie right at us and – if you can believe the luck - directly into the golden light of the setting sun.

Then it wasn’t perfect anymore. A nice young man suggested we might want to set up elsewhere before they started running cattle over us. Seems we were in a livestock runway.

So we went through another gate to where cowboyed-up folks, including a couple of the association’s designated photographers, milled about. They suggested we might have a problem since neither of us was sporting the ‘official’ photo credential. I said no worries, we only wanted to poke our lenses trough the fence and shoot Annsley’s run.

They were OK with us being there, we exchanged cards and all was perfect. Until it wasn’t.

A young woman approached, telling us we could not be there. I pleaded our case with no anger or blame – even played my confused, helpless old poop card. She had a job to do and so was having none of it.

I said no problem; we’ll just perch in the grandstand and shoot from there. Leo and I both brought long lenses in the likely event my attempt to BS us in were to crash and burn.