Second half surge powers E-M boys past High Plains

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and High Plains Storm played to a dead heat in the first quarter Friday night, concluding the first eight minutes knotted at nine apiece. High Plains eked ahead in the second quarter to carry a 15-12 lead into the locker room, but the T-Wolves flipped the script in the second half. Exeter-Milligan outscored the visitors 12-4 in the third quarter to claim the lead and then closed out the Storm over the final eight minutes to clinch a 34-28 win and improve to 3-3 on the season.

Peyton Pribyl led all scorers with 17 points and accounted for 50 percent of the Timberwolves’ offense Friday night. Michael Bartu scored seven points and Draven Payne added five, while Marcus Krupicka tallied three and Kole Svec recorded two to round out Exeter-Milligan’s scoring efforts.

Tyler McNaught paced High Plains with 10 points and Lane Urkoski followed with seven. Mario Lesiak added four points for the Storm, while Austin VanHousen scored three and Gehrig Urkoski and Cole Swanson notched two apiece to complete the High Plains offense.

Exeter-Milligan finished 5-of-11 from the free-throw line, while High Plains went 3-of-7 from the charity stripe.

The T-Wolves improved to 3-3 on the season, while the Storm dropped their third consecutive game and fell to 2-3.