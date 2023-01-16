Soybean production on-farm research results

Upcoming Events

• Jan. 18: Crop Production Clinic, Younes Conference Center, Kearney, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

• Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8: Power of Negotiation & Communication for Landlords & Tenants, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Geneva

• Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8: Power of Negotiation & Com. for Landlords & Tenants, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City

• Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8: Power of Negotiation & Com. for Landlords & Tenants, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Lexington

• Jan. 19: Crop Production Clinic, Lochland Country Club, Hastings, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

• Jan. 19: Farmers/Ranchers Cow-Calf College, Fairgrounds in Clay Center

• Jan. 20: Crop Production Clinic, Holthus Convention Center, York, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

• Jan. 23-25: No-Till on the Plains, Wichita, Kan. http://www.notill.org/2023-winter-conference

• Jan. 24: Crop Production Clinic, Younes Conference Center, Kearney, with Nebraska Agri-Business Exposition, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

• Jan. 24-25: Nebraska Agri-Business Association, Kearney

• Jan. 25: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Civic Center, Seward, RSVP: 402-643-2981

• Jan. 25: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings

• Jan. 25: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings

• Jan. 25: Pesticide Training, 6 p.m., HWY 92 Bldg, David City, RSVP: 402-367-7410

• Jan. 26: Sorghum Symposium, 9 a.m., NCTA, Curtis

• Jan. 26: Fremont Corn Expo, 7:30 a.m. Christensen Field, Fremont

• Jan. 26: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Community Center, Davenport, RSVP: 402-768-7212

• Jan. 26: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Community Center, Blue Hill

• Jan. 26: Chemigation, 1 p.m., Community Center, Davenport, RSVP: 402-768-7212

• Jan. 26: Chemigation,1:30 p.m., Community Center, Blue Hill

• Jan.27: Chemigation, 9:30 a.m., Cornerstone Event Center, Fairgrounds York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

• Jan. 31: Ag Day, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora

• Jan. 31: Southwestern Water Conference, 10 a.m., Ag Center, Holdrege

• Jan. 31: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., ENREC near Mead, RSVP: 402-624-8030

• Jan. 31: York-Hamilton Cattlemen's Banquet, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meal, Holthus Convention Center

Ag Conference

Thank you to everyone with the York Chamber, Holthus Convention Center, Chamber Ag Committee and Ambassadors, York Visitors Bureau, sponsors, vendors, newspaper and radio for all their work and help with the York Ag Conference last week! It takes a great team to pull off a successful event. Several individuals were very helpful to me with the pesticide certification trainings; I’m grateful to each of you for your help! I’m also grateful for all the farmers who attended and it was great to catch up with several of you!

Crop Production Clinic clarification

Both commercial and non-commercial applicators in the ag plant and research and demonstration categories can renew at any of the crop production clinics. The York clinic is reformatted compared to the other clinics, but recertification can be received at any CPC. You can pre-register or walk-in that day for same cost. Info: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.

This week I’ll share on soybean production studies. Our on-farm research update with farmers sharing their results will be Feb. 15 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Pre-registration at: https://go.unl.edu/3j8q. Grateful for all the cooperators who work with me via on-farm research!

Soybean seeding rates

A first-year cooperator from the Utica area chose a soybean seeding rate study of 100,000 vs. 130,000 vs.160,000 seeds/ac. He planted April 18 with NK 28-T3XF strip-tilled into corn. I started emergence counts May 9 when cotyledons had pulled just above the soil surface. 68% of the 130K, 52% of the 160K, and 48% of the 100K had emerged on Day 1. By Day 9 when I took the last counts, 95% of the 160K, 93% of the 130K, and 94% of the 100K had emerged. The May 22 frost with heavy residue reduced stands in areas of the field down to 35,000 plants/ac. The farmer decided not to replant a large portion of the field including where I had taken these initial emergence counts. This field missed the June 14 hail. The data shared doesn’t include the areas of the field down to 35K. At harvest, 81% of 160K (129,000 plants/ac), 79% of the 130K (103,000 plants/ac), and 86% of the 100K (86,000 plants/ac) remained. There were no yield differences with the 100K yielding 71 bu/ac, 130K yielding 72 bu/ac, and 160K yielding 73 bu/ac. The study results follow 17 years-worth of on-farm research results showing no yield loss when reducing seeding rates of 160-180K down to 120-140K in heavier textured soils. Our Nebraska data also shows that soybean planting rates of 80,000 to 120,000 seeds/ac resulted in the highest profitability.

Soybean Maturity Studies

Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota shared that compared to lower yielding varieties, highest yielding varieties produce between 20 to 40% greater yields. Thus, variety selection is the greatest factor for impacting soybean yield. Third-party information is limited in Nebraska. If there’s interest in a soybean grower plot in the area (particularly someone willing to host this), please let me know. Some third-party resources include: F.I.R.S.T Soybean Testing Program (https://www.firstseedtests.com/), and data from Universities such as Iowa State, K-State, South Dakota State, and Missouri. Seed companies have numerous locations with data. When possible, look at how a variety performs over multiple years at multiple locations.

We now have 13 site-years worth of data from Seward and York counties comparing Group 2 and Group 3 maturity soybeans. Reasons for considering a Group 2 variety in our area include spreading out harvest, opportunity for planting cover crops for greater fall growth, and spreading risk from weather events. In 10 of the 13 site-years, there were no yield differences between high-yielding Group 2 and 3 varieties when planted mid-April to early May. In the other three site-years, the Group 3 varieties had higher yields than the Group 2 varieties. One reason was late season rains benefited Group 3 soybeans in non-irrigated environments in two site-years. In the gravity irrigated ridge-till environment, harvesting the Group 2 variety sooner may have helped reduce plants from lodging down into furrows that are difficult to pick up at harvest.