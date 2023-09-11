GOEHNER -- The 15 county tourism group - the Southeast Nebraska Travel Council (SENTC) held their monthly meeting in Goehner at the Seward County Historical Society Museum on Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 - 2 p.m.

The meeting was conducted by SENTC President Amy Allgood of Nebraska City. Shirley Wichman, of Lincoln - with the State Tourism Commission -updated the group on the various happenings in tourism! She noted that 500 people had completed all 70 stops on the Nebraska Passport Program! Reports were heard from the committees and a financial report was shared and approved.

Following the meeting - museum members hosted tours of the museum, the school house and the historic Eberspacher home. Jon Kruse, SCHS Board Member welcomed the group and thanked them for coming!

A pizza “working” lunch followed - with pizza delivered from Milford’s Pizza Kitchen. During lunch Pat Coldiron of Liberty House, presented her concept of “Little Box Tours” and Gerry Meyer - Nebraska National Guard Museum Historian- shared the Higgin’s Boat story and invited the members to the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward!

Seward County Visitors Bureau members Sharon Hambek, Mary Meyer, Doug Brand, Clark Kolterman and Ken Schmieding. Museum hosts were Bonnie Kruse and Tiffany Hovendick.

The Southeast Nebraska Tourism Council includes members Cass County, Fillmore County, Gage County, Jefferson County, Johnson County, Lancaster County, Nemaha County, Otoe County, Pawnee County, Richardson, Saline County, Sarpy County, Seward County, Thayer County and York County. The group meets monthly across the 15 county area and annually publish travel guide featuring all the counties in a 65 pages - promoting all Southeast Nebraska’s 15 county members!

For more information contact Amy Allgood at amya@nebraskacity.com