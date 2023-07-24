BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The following students graduated after the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University. More than 1,400 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Overall, students from 27 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2023 semester.

More than 50 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

Mary Wiles of Giltner graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Chance Wiarda of Polk graduated with a Master of Science from SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.