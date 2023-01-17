South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- More than 3,200 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained. Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.

Overall, 3,230 students from 34 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,400 students received a 4.0 and those are indicated with an asterisk.

Congratulations to these distinguished scholars from the York area on earning this academic achievement: Masa Scheierman of Aurora, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Regan Fickel * of Utica, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Ty Schneider of York, in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

About South Dakota State University

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state's Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 39 master's degree programs, 16 Ph.D. and two professional programs.

The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, and through Extension offices and Agricultural Experiment Station research sites across the state. SDSU's research expenditures for the 2022 fiscal year were more than $59 million.