YORK — The movie "Sound of Freedom" is now playing at the York Sun Theater. The movie, about human trafficking, is rated PG 13. The York County Human Trafficking Task Force will provide free tickets to the public for the Tuesday evening, July 11 showing and a limited number of free tickets for the Wednesday evening, July 12 showing. The free ticket vouchers will be available for pick-up during Theater hours beginning Saturday, July 8.
'Sound of Freedom' free tickets available
