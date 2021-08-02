SOS splits two games in Class C State Tourney

PALMER - The 2021 Class C State Baseball Tournament opened over the weekend and the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels split their first two games.
The Rebels got a combined no-hitter from Pierce Branting and Colin Wingard to open the tournament on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Tecumseh, but dropped a 7-4 decision to Louisville-Weeping Water on Sunday.
SOS was scheduled to play Pender on Monday in a 5 p.m. elimination game. The other elimination game pitted host Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley (PWG) against Tecumseh, while L/WW was scheduled to play Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) in the winner’s bracket at 8 p.m.
SOS 5, Tecumseh 1
Rebel Pierce Branting got the start for SOS but three walks in one inning of work was more than the SOS coaching staff wanted to see.
After giving up one run in the top of the first on two walks, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly out, the Rebels found themselves down 1-0.
Wingard entered the game in the second and pitched the final six innings with no runs; no hits and he recorded four strikeouts to go with two walks.
Tecumseh starter Eli Waring held the SOS offense off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth.
Back to back singles from Shayden Lundstrom and Grady Belt opened the frame, but Lundstrom was thrown out at second after sliding past the bag on a steal attempt.
With one out and Belt on first, Isaiah Zelasney ripped a line drive over the head of the Tecumseh center fielder, but Belt had to hold up and both runners only advanced two bases.
With one out Mick Hoatson, the team’s leading hitter by average, delivered a two-run single and the Rebels took a 2-1 lead and would never look back.
Two hit batters in the bottom of the fifth set the table for SOS to score three times to open a 5-1 lead. Zelasney singled to drive in one run and Hoatson banged a single to make it 5-1 with both Lundstrom and courtesy runner Brayden Schmidtberger scoring.
Working with a four run lead, Wingard set down the side in order. After a lead-off walk in the seventh, Wingard struck out the next two batters and ended the game on a ground out.
SOS finished with seven hits as Zelasney and Hoatson led the way with two each and Hoatson had a team high four RBIs.
Louisville/Weeping Water 7, SOS 4
L-WW scored five runs combined over the third, fourth and fifth innings as they advanced with the win over the Rebels.
The two teams were tied at 1-1 after the first inning as Lundstrom singled and scored on Grady Belt’s single.
SOS went on top 2-1 in the second as Wyatt Urban was hit by a pitch and scored on an L/WW error.
Treyton Savage, Gage Scholting and Avery Heath combined for six of the LWW’s eight hits and all three drove in two runs each.
Belt got the call on the mound and worked 4 2/3 innings allowing seven hits, six runs, all earned, and walked four. Hoatson pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, gave up one hit and one run.
The SOS offense was led by Lundstrom with two hits, while Belt, Hoatson and Jett Pinneo drove in one run each.