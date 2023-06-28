SILVER CREEK – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors were in action in Silver Creek over the weekend, where the Rebels picked up a win against Twin River on Friday but fell to Malcolm on Saturday and Sutton on Sunday.

SOS 7, Twin River 5

The Rebels built an early lead after plating a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, but Twin River grabbed the advantage with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. SOS still trailed 5-4 heading to their final at-bat, but the visitors plated three in the top of the seventh to rally for a two-run win Friday.

SOS scored its first run of the game on an error and an RBI single made it 2-0. The Rebels added two more in the second on an error and a passed ball, but host Twin River plated one in the third and four in the fourth to take the lead.

After the hot start, the SOS offense fizzled during the middle stages of the game as they continued to trail by a run heading to the top of the seventh and final inning. The Rebels did not record a hit in the seventh, but they capitalized on a leadoff walk and a trio of Twin River errors to plate three runs and regain the upper hand.

The hosts loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second, but a double play ended the threat and the ballgame as SOS held on for the two-run victory.

Kelby and Kolton Neujahr went a combined 3 for 6 with a walk, three singles and an RBI in the win, while Isaiah Zelasney, Owen Krafka, Connor Schnell and Isaac Whitmore also added base knocks.

SOS and Twin River both finished the game with seven hits, but the Rebels’ defense played a clean game while the hosts committed six errors leading to seven unearned SOS runs.

Whitmore got the start on the mound and lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts. Krafka pitched two scoreless frames of relief while giving up just one hit and fanning one batter, and Santos earned the win as he tossed the final 1 2/3 innings while scattering two hits and a walk with a pair of Ks in a scoreless appearance.

Malcolm 4, SOS 0

The Rebels outhit Malcolm 6-5, but they were unable to capitalize on their scoring chances and the defense committed a pair of errors as Malcolm scored one run each in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings of a 4-0 shutout win.

Collin Vrbka and Krafka were both 2 for 3 as the duo accounted for four of SOS’ six base knocks; the others went to Ashton Shulz and Dalton Pokorney. Vrbka earned the loss on the bump, allowing four runs – three earned – on four hits and four walks with a quartet of Ks in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Pokorney tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

Sutton 10, SOS 2

Sutton put the game away early with three runs apiece in each of the first two innings, then cruised from there to a 10-2 victory in six innings Sunday. SOS did not score until the fourth inning, when Zelasney drove in Vrbka on an RBI single. The Rebels added another run on Neujahr’s RBI single in the fifth inning, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.

SOS only managed three hits, two coming off the bat of Zelasney, but the Rebels did draw four walks and benefitted from three Sutton errors. Krafka took the loss as he allowed six runs – four earned – on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in one-plus inning. Neujahr tossed the final 4 2/3 frames in relief and gave up four runs – two earned – on four hits and three walks while striking out two.

Sutton collected eight hits and six walks in the victory as the Post 61 Seniors improved to 19-4. Dawson Ohrt and Myles Jones had two knocks apiece, while Eli Nething, Declan Peterson and Drew Goracke each drove in a pair of runs.

Nething hurled a complete game on the mound, allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits and four walks while fanning five batters in six innings.