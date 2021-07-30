Sos and Tecumseh get state started

PALMER - The field is set for the 2021 Class C State Baseball Tournament which opens Saturday in Palmer.
The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels will open action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Tecumseh, a team they split their regular season series with.
SOS won 6-4 in Osceola on May 26, but Tecumseh defended their home field on June 10th with a 12-7 win.
Head coach Jeff Kuhnel said assistant coach Tony Belt and the Tecumseh head coach are good friends and that is how the games between the two teams came about.
“That’s actually why we played was because Tony was good friends with their coach. We split with them, so we know a lot about them and they know a lot about us,” said Kuhnel.
Other first round games include;
2 p.m. Imperial vs. Louisville-Weeping Water
5 p.m. Crofton vs. DCB (Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus)
8 p.m. PWG (Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley) vs. Pender
During the course of the regular season the Rebels also split with PWG losing 13-1 and bouncing back two days later for the 8-3 win. They did not fare well against DCB who shut them out in two meetings this year, 8-0 and 4-0 and held the Rebels to a total of five hits in those two games.
SOS also lost a 10-8 decision to Class B State representative Central City during their 23-8 season. The Rebels come into the state tournament on a 10-game winning streak.
The Rebels have a team batting average of .334 and a team ERA of 4.22.
Offensively they are led by Mick Hoatson with a .451 average; 41 hits and 39 RBI’s. Also boasting .400 plus averages are: Shayden Lundstrom (.446; 12 doubles; three triples and 32 stolen bases; Isaiah Zelasney is batting .440, has a team high three home runs and 39 stolen bases to go along with his 37 RBI’s. Jett Pinneo is the leader in runs scored with 50.
Pinneo suffered an unknown leg injury during the district final on Tuesday night against UBC, but stayed in the game.
“He gutted it out. He is by far the leader on the team and he is one player we just can’t afford to lose,” said Kuhnel. “I think he will be OK, but we will just have to see.”
The Rebels ran out 11 pitchers on the mound this season and Kuhnel sees that as a big plus if things don’t go the way they hope with their starters.
“As you saw in the games we played we had to use a lot of pitchers. Some of the younger kids who pitched during the year didn’t even get to pitch during districts,” Kuhnel added. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you want them to, but it’s nice to know that you have several arms that you can fall back on if they are needed.”
Pinneo is 4-0 on the season with an ERA of 1.34; Zelasney is 3-0 with a 5.77 ERA and Colin Wingard, Hoatson and Lundstrom all come in with 3-2 marks.
Wingard has a 3.18 ERA, Hoatson a 3.37 and Lundstrom 4.77. Wingard has logged the most time on the mound with 33 innings, while Pierce Branting (3-2) has pitched 27 2/3 and Hoatson has worked 27 innings.
If the Rebels are able to get past Tecumseh in their first round game they will meet the winner of the Imperial/Louisville-Weeping Water game at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
A loss would put them in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Sunday against the loser.