Sos and Tecumseh get state started

SOS also lost a 10-8 decision to Class B State representative Central City during their 23-8 season. The Rebels come into the state tournament on a 10-game winning streak.

The Rebels have a team batting average of .334 and a team ERA of 4.22.

Offensively they are led by Mick Hoatson with a .451 average; 41 hits and 39 RBI’s. Also boasting .400 plus averages are: Shayden Lundstrom (.446; 12 doubles; three triples and 32 stolen bases; Isaiah Zelasney is batting .440, has a team high three home runs and 39 stolen bases to go along with his 37 RBI’s. Jett Pinneo is the leader in runs scored with 50.

Pinneo suffered an unknown leg injury during the district final on Tuesday night against UBC, but stayed in the game.

“He gutted it out. He is by far the leader on the team and he is one player we just can’t afford to lose,” said Kuhnel. “I think he will be OK, but we will just have to see.”

The Rebels ran out 11 pitchers on the mound this season and Kuhnel sees that as a big plus if things don’t go the way they hope with their starters.