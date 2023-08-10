YORK — Let your dog have a chance to enjoy the York Family Aquatic Center like you did all summer! Soggie Doggie Day on Sunday, Aug. 27 is reserved just for your four-legged friends. Your dog will get to enjoy swimming in the pool before it is drained for the summer. Open to all dogs that can swim and are compatible with other dogs. Dogs must be leashed when not in the water. All dogs must have current vaccinations. Warning: FAC has slotted gutter grates that may be hazardous to dog's feet when exiting the pool. Dogs should exit from the zero-depth area. People are not allowed to swim; they can be in the water only to attend to their dog. Soggie Doggie Day will be held from 4:30 – 6 p.m.