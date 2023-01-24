SNC Tournament brackets released

UTICA – The semifinals, consolation round and championship games of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament will be at Centennial High School.

The first round gets underway at the home sites of the higher seeds, with those winners moving on to take on the No.1 , No. 2 and No.3 seeds on their home courts Tuesday.

Both girls and boys semifinal games will be Thursday, February 2.

Here is a look at the matchups

GIRLS

Monday, January 30

6 p.m. (9) Wilber-Clatonia at (8) Heartland

5:30 p.m. (10) Sandy Creek at (7) Sutton

6 p.m. (11) Fairbury at (6) David City

Tuesday, January 31

6 p.m. (1) Milford vs. W-C/HRT winner at Milford

5:30 p.m. (5) Fillmore Central at (4) Centennial

5:30 p.m. (2) Superior vs. SC/Sutton winner at Superior

6 p.m. (3) Thayer Central vs. Fairbury/DC winner at Hebron

Thursday, February 2

Centennial High School

5:30 p.m. Both semifinals will be played at the same time

Saturday, February 4

Centennial High School

Consolation games start at 9:15 a.m. with the final consolation game as late as 4:15 p.m. (if needed).

2:30 p.m. Girls third place game (Gym-1)

6 p.m. Girls Championship (Gym-1)

Boys

Monday, January 30

6 p.m. (9) Wilber-Clatonia at (8) Fairbury

7 p.m. (10) Thayer Central at (7) Sutton

6 p.m. (11 Superior at (6) Milford

Tuesday, January 31

7 p.m. (1) Centennial vs. FB/W-C winner at Centennial

6 p.m. (5) Heartland at (4) David City

6 p.m. (2) Sandy Creek vs. Thayer Central/Sutton winner at Sandy Creek

6 p.m. (3) Fillmore Central vs. Superior/Milford winner at Fillmore Central

Thursday, February 2

Centennial High School

7 p.m. Both boys semifinals will be played at Centennial at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 4

Centennial High School

Consolation games will start at 9:15 a.m. with the final consolation games as late as 4:15 p.m. (if needed)

4:15 p.m. Boys third place game (Gym-1)

7:45 p.m. Boys Championship Game (Gym-1)