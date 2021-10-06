Slammers win district final softball shot by downing Fillmore Central

CENTRAL CITY – One area team was going to advance to a Class C district final game on Monday night when the Polk County Slammers and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend girls met for the C-7 Subdistrict championship.

A seven-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Polk County Slammers advanced with a 15-9 win over the Panthers.

“It just was meant to be Polk County's night. We had a hard time getting that third out in the sixth inning, as they scored all seven of their runs in that inning with two outs,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “We jumped out to a 4-0 lead going into the top of the fourth, and credit to Polk County, they did not fold and came back with a determination and execution that was impressive. My girls battled to the last out.”

The Slammers erased the Panther lead by scoring 11 runs over the final three frames.

"I'm just so proud of the girls' efforts and competitive nature. We had girls diving for balls, laying it on the line for each other, truly leaving everything on the field,” Lauby said. “This last loss hurts. It should hurt. They gave what they had and their opponent was doing the same. It was a great day of softball, regardless of the result."