Slammers take no prisoners at Clarkson/Leigh

Polk County pummels HWY 91 in Leigh, 13-2

LEIGH - An error led to the first run of the game for the Polk County Slammers and after six more miscues by the Clarkson/Leigh Patriot defense and 11 unearned runs later, the Polk County Slammers came home with a five-inning 13-2 win Thursday night in their season opener.

Polk County scored one in the first and added three in the second and four more in the third to open an 8-0 lead.

The advantage went to 11-0 before the host Patriots were able to push two runs across in the fourth.

The Slammers pounded out just six hits, but that accompanied by seven walks and seven errors was more than enough to pick up the season-opening win.

Leading the offense was junior Kylee Krol who went 2 for 4 at the plate, scored two runs and drove in four more. She had two doubles in the win.

Also contributing to the offense was Sierra Boden who was 1 for 1 with two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases. Courtney Sunday had one hit in four plate appearances and drove in two runs. Emma Recker, a junior, was 1 for 4 and Roberta Hines had a hit and drove in a run.

On the mound, Sunday went five innings where she allowed three hits, two runs, both earned, and three strikeouts.

HWY 91 was led by Cassi Rayback, Nessa Krupka and Amaiya Ross each with one hit.

Polk County will take on the Raymond Central Mustangs at 10 this morning at the Freeman Invite being held at Bair Fields in Lincoln.

Polk County (1-0) 134 32-13 6 1

HWY 91 (0-1) 000 20- 2 3 7