LINCOLN — Training camp, week two, and Nebraska rover Isaac Gifford asks a reporter to speak up. His ear is clogged, and he’s coming down with a cold. That’s life in August, the grittiest days of the grind, where 120 guys stay in dorms and practice football six days a week.

Which Gifford loves, by the way. He says his teammates can’t get enough, either. Last training camp, the Huskers never practiced more than three days in a row. That was Scott Frost. This is Matt Rhule.

“We’ve always worked hard, but I think they brought a different side of everybody,” Gifford said. “I think there’s a level of trust with this staff that we can give everything we have, and they’re going to take care of us.”

What side is that?

Gifford smiled.

“A good side,” he said.

OK, so it’s camp, and rare the player who ever strode to a microphone and crapped all over the new coaching staff. Approval is expected, and Gifford always had praise for Frost, too.

But this Nebraska football camp is like walking into an Immersive Matt Rhule exhibit where the canvas is a football field and his medium is perspiration. Players, naturally, anticipate the grind, but the head coach comes drenched in sweat. So do his assistants.

“You can even tell by the way I look, I need to get my butt in shape,” defensive coordinator Tony White said last week unscrewing the cap on an Aquafina water bottle. He wore a pitted-out pullover and had spent three hours on the field, coaching two different groups of players in an effort to maximize team reps for young player and backups.

“Coach has us running after guys and making sure we know how to run to the ball,” White said.

Rhule has described the process as trying to get a few proverbial “calluses” on the team. For a program that repeatedly comes up short in one-score games, Rhule said on Big Ten Network the issues boil down to conditioning, mental and physical toughness and an understanding of how to play certain situations that can win and lose games.

So the new coach throws curveballs in practice. Rhule did that on Monday, special teams coordinator Ed Foley said, introducing to the workout a sudden kicking situation where a hypothetical game hinged on its success. Immediate execution in an exhausted state.

“We gotta make it happen, and we didn’t get it done,” Foley said. “And I can’t look at Coach and say ‘well, we didn’t work on that, we didn’t talk about that yet.’”

As a younger coach, he might have. But’s he been with Rhule too many years to make such an excuse.

“He doesn’t care,” Foley said. “And the game doesn’t care.”

Defensive backs coach Evan Cooper translates Rhule better than most. He played at Temple while Rhule was an assistant there, then coached with Rhule at three previous stops — Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers — before following him to Nebraska. He’s a prospect whisperer for Rhule, a right-hand man making a coordinator’s salary — $650,000 — to help translate the vision.

He believes, like Rhule, in keeping teams attached to the moment. When Gifford says his goal, each camp morning, is to go as hard as he can until lunch, he’s echoing Cooper and Rhule, who want players to finish a task then ask — what’s next?

Players who look too far ahead, Cooper said, can be overwhelmed.

“I don’t think he’s looking at big picture right now — even though, in some cases, that’s his job,” Cooper said. “I think it’s day-to-day. Meeting, to practice, to meetings, to walk-throughs, to meetings, to dinner, to snack. One minute at a time. That’s how coach is thinking about it.”

Rhule fills those minutes, too. Big Ten Network analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith were struck by the nature of Nebraska’s Friday practice. The number of groups moving at once. The offensive linemen being required to drive blocking assignments 15-20 yards downfield. The way the slimmed-down defensive linemen moved.

It led DiNardo — typically stingy with praise toward the Huskers — to say NU will have “its best (offensive) line” in three years.

Gifford approves. Nebraska’s new staff has “definitely” brought out the best in himself — and teammates. Older guys in the programs had to figure out the “whys” of Rhule method but, once they did, fell in line.

Even the punter can see it.

Brian Buschini can in fact feel it — he’s lost weight and reshaped his body. And while there are some things punters aren’t asked to do — shed blocks, break tackles, catch passes — Buschini sees the practice from a global view and thinks it’ll give Nebraska an edge.

“When we line up vs. an opponent, you know you did more, to earn the win, than someone else did,” he said. “You put in more work than someone else did…I love how hard it is. I love coming here every day, sitting here in meetings until 10 o’clock at night. Because I know, at the end of the day, that’s what it takes to win, and that’s what it takes to win in the Big Ten Conference.”