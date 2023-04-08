Hi my name is Simba. I am a 2 year old neutered male American Staffordshire Terrier. I was a stray... View on PetFinder
Simba
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – Tyrannosaurus Rex Gold of York has filed a lawsuit in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer al…
YORK – After months of searching, discussions and negotiations, the City of York has officially purchased property for its new fire station.
YORK – Tyrannosaurus Rex Gold of York filed a lawsuit in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer allege…
Timothy Sullivan D.V.M. needed a new home for his companion animal clinic as he had lost the lease on the building he had occupied in Aurora f…
A cigarette butt left at the scene linked man to burglary in York County and the theft of a pickup as well as irrigation pipe.