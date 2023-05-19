YORK — Join in "Running Child Abuse out of Town" CASA for York County will be holding its annual Colorful Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, May 21 at Mincks Park/ Family Aquatic Center in York. Register online at www.casaforyork.org or by calling the CASA office at (402) 362-5454. Registration also available the day of event beginning at 1:30 p.m. T-shirts for participants, family activities including face painting, bounce house, snow cones and balloon animals. There is a cost for the run, all family activities are free. Family bundle pricing!