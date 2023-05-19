YORK — Join in "Running Child Abuse out of Town" CASA for York County will be holding its annual Colorful Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, May 21 at Mincks Park/ Family Aquatic Center in York. Register online at www.casaforyork.org or by calling the CASA office at (402) 362-5454. Registration also available the day of event beginning at 1:30 p.m. T-shirts for participants, family activities including face painting, bounce house, snow cones and balloon animals. There is a cost for the run, all family activities are free. Family bundle pricing!
Sign up now for the CASA Colorful Fun Run/Walk
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of an emotional and raucous day, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.
YORK — On Thursday, May 18 at approximately 12:11 p.m., Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury…
Mercedes is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 104 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and …
Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, according to the York Police Department.
On Tuesday at the York Country Club, 18-holes was not enough to decide the Class B-3 District.