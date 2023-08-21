With just over a week to go before the Aug. 30 deadline, supporters and opponents of a petition effort to repeal a new tax credit law in Nebraska continue to trade barbs and accusations.

At one point last week, a group of opponents called on the petition group, Support Our Schools Nebraska, to withdraw its initiative effort — alleging that petition proponents had harassed and made false claims to law enforcement against them.

Support Our Schools officials denied these claims and did not end the petition drive. They also have made similar accusations against members of the opposing group, called Keep Kids First.

Tim Royers, Support Our Schools treasurer and president of the Millard Education Association, said the petition is on track to qualify for the 2024 ballot, though he declined to share how many signatures the group has collected so far. To make it on the ballot, petitioners must gather signatures from at least 5% of Nebraska’s registered voters — just over 60,000 people — by Aug. 30.

“We’ve hit every benchmark so far,” Royers said. “We will turn in more than enough on the 30th to qualify for the ballot.”

The tax credit law was passed earlier this year through Legislative Bill 753. It gives tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and faith-based schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not claim more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

The bill’s introducer, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, had tried to pass similar measures for about five years, putting her at odds with public school educators and other opponents. The state teachers union, the Nebraska State Education Association, has remained opposed to her proposals from the start, and is the primary group driving the Support Our Schools petition.

Even before Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB 753 into law, the petition effort was being discussed and it officially kicked off a week later. Shortly after that, the Keep Kids First campaign launched to discourage people from signing the petition or urge them to remove their names if they already signed.

Backers of LB 753 say it will help families — particularly those with lower incomes — have a range of educational opportunities, including private schools. But critics say that the biggest benefits will go to the wealthy Nebraskans who are able to donate to scholarship funds and receive the tax credits in return.

Critics also argue that the tax credits will deplete funding for public education. Supporters say that public schools won’t lose money because of the credits and note that the Legislature actually has increased state funding for public schools at the same time.

The financial impact of the tax credits would be on the state’s general fund, according to LB 753’s fiscal note. Funding for public schools also comes from the state’s general fund.

Both sides of this debate are well-funded, with the Support Our Schools team bringing in roughly $1.3 million and Keep Kids First collecting about $750,000, according to its latest campaign filings. Each group received the lion’s share of its funding from national organizations — the National Education Association for Support Our Schools and the American Federation for Children for Keep Kids First.

Karen Kilgarin, spokesperson for NSEA, said the influx of out-of-state dollars is the main contributor to the volatility of the ongoing debate, though she contends that Keep Kids First is the primary aggressor. She noted that former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is the founder of the American Federation for Children, and asserted that DeVos has supplied most of the funding to fight the petition.

“We’re not interested in all this mudslinging,” she said.

Over the course of the petition effort, the competing groups have traded barbs, opposing survey data and accusations of intimidation and lies. At its press conference last week, Keep Kids First representatives alleged that Support Our Schools members attempted to threaten and discredit supporters of their campaign, primarily targeting young people of color.

“Instead of accepting that students need other options, Support Our Schools is misleading the Hispanic community and bullying students who are advocating for choice,” Valeria Gurr, an American Federation for Children official, said in a press release.

Linehan said petitioners have called the police on Keep Kids First members who showed up at their signing events, although so far no police reports have been filed. She said Keep Kids First members have the right to attend signing events even if petitioners don’t want them there.

“Both sides are equal here as far as their freedom of speech,” Linehan said.

Kilgarin said Support Our Schools officials never called the police. Instead, she said, it was other people present at signing events who witnessed Keep Kids First members allegedly being aggressive and threatening. She agreed that no police reports have been filed.

Royers called the Keep Kids First allegations last week “desperate and hypocritical.” If LB 753 supporters were truly concerned about discrimination, they would have supported an amendment to the bill that would have required private schools to comply with nondiscrimination policies that public schools must follow. That amendment was voted down during the bill’s debate.

Linehan said private schools already have to follow federal nondiscrimination policies. She also said public schools have discriminated against students.

Last week wasn’t the first time Keep Kids First made allegations against the petitioners. At another press conference in July, the group accused signature gatherers of intentionally deceiving voters about the law’s intent, and announced a website for their campaign to document what they claim to be misinformation or lies by Support Our Schools members.

Support Our Schools has denied many of these allegations. The group has made its own accusations against Keep Kids First, alleging that the group hired “blockers” to dissuade voters from signing the petition. In some cases, the group says, the behavior bordered on physical harassment and intimidation.

Royers says the repeal of LB 753 is an issue that’s worthy of going to Nebraska voters and has questioned why the Keep Kids First campaign wants to prevent it from getting on the ballot.

“We feel Nebraskans deserve to have a vote on this issue, and we believe Nebraskans will vote this down because they know we can’t afford to fund two education systems,” Royers said.

In response, Linehan said she’s concerned that LB 753 opponents will mislead voters. She said putting any tax issue on the ballot is risky, since it’s a complicated topic that not all voters will understand.

Linehan acknowledged that emotions have been high in the fight over the petition. From her end, she said it stems from school choice opportunities being something Nebraskans have sought for many years, even before she entered the Legislature.

In order to get LB 753 to pass, Linehan said she and other lawmakers had to find ways to compromise, which included passing several measures that increased state funding for public education. She said she felt like she reached a deal with public school officials, so it’s upsetting that educators are now pushing back so hard.

“If the battle this summer seems intense, that is because it is,” wrote Linehan’s daughter, Katie Linehan, who works for the American Federation for Children. “A lot is at stake, including the reputation as a state and how we treat children and families.”