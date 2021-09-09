Shiloh
Shiloh - was found in Walmart's parking lot and rescued and taken to LaMoine to foster. She is a Dilute... View on PetFinder
YORK – A 30-year-old York woman is being accused of threatening to commit homicide.
Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Independent, local family owned, community strong, longevity describe Grand Central
YORK – In the shadow of Labor Day 2021 it is appropriate to point out how ‘labor’ – a lot of it – has been going on for a very long time at Gr…
YORK – Tina Asti, 36, of York, has been charged with three high level felonies after an undercover investigation conducted this summer.
YORK – Austin L. Holmes, 27, of York has been charged with five felonies in a case involving the alleged delivery of controlled substances, in…
The Marines sent him high into the mountains of Japan. Barney O’Hern and his fellow Marines found themselves on Mount Fuji, above the tree line. “There was snow on the ground year-round,” he recalled.
Traffic violations
UTICA -- The Pac-N-Save grocery store in downtown Utica is a prime example of how big things can come in small packages. Freshly butchered mea…
YORK – A case involving use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, weapon possession by a prohibited person and terroristic threats – filed ag…
WACO -- After 42 years of existence, Gale’s Welding, Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of steel and metal frameworks in York County.
YORK – A case against Johnny D. Rimpley, 36, of York, involving strangulation and assault has been bound over to York County District Court.