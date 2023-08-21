GOEHNER -- Sunday, September 10 will be Rotary Family Day at the Seward County Historical Society Museum in Goehner from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring an Open House of the Museum and free train rides by the "Chippewa Northwestern Railway"- a 1:12 scale, battery and steam train collection-offering free rides to area youth and family members. The ride covers the campus of the Seward County HIstorical Society Museum. The event is sponsored annually by the Seward Rotary Club, in an effort to offer a free fun, family activity and make more aware of the offerings at the Seward County Historical Society Museum.

There will be a free Ice Cream Social featuring cake and ice cream and drinks while supplies last. The historical museum offers five buildings of memories including an historical, one room schoolhouse and a turn of the century, vintage, victorian home.

The Rotary Club event is free and open to the public. The museum will open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday - with refreshments served from 2 to 4 p.m. or while the cake, ice cream and drinks last. For more information visit the Seward County Museum facebook page or their website of www.sewardcountymuseum.org or call 402-523-4055.

The Seward County Historical Society Museum's mission is to preserve and interpret the unique history of Seward County for current and future generations, to encourage curiosity and discovery of the past, to foster a sense of community and to bring people together through individual and county history.

The Seward County Historical Society is a 501 (c ) (3), non-profit museum, operating with tax deductible donations from individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors. Contact the museum for information on membership levels of participation. The museum is open Thursday 10:00 to 4:00 and Sunday 1:30 -5:00 or by appointment.