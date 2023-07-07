SEWARD — The Results of 2023 July 4 Parade Awards for Seward Fourth of July’s Grand Parade are reported and were announced at the Band shell on the evening of July 4, 2023. The parade theme 2023 was “We Are Family!” It honors area families and suggest a call for family unity-worldwide. It also featured a Salute to the Cattle Family and the Cattle Bank and Trust, for their 150th Anniversary of the Bank.

The “Best of Show-Top Parade Award”—The Cattle Bank and Trust –Seward, for their “150th Birthday Cake” Float, the “Chairman’s Award-Judge’s Favorite” — Nebraska National Guard’s Historical Society’s Higgin’s Boat Display, The “Mayor’s Award-Best Entry Following the Theme” — St. Vincent de Paul School FireHawk’s Fish Float, “Merv and Mryna Zillig Memorial Award-Best Horse Unit”—Katelynn Butzke Horse Unit, The “Florence Keller Memorial Award-Best Business Entry,” “H and S Plumbing, Heating and Air” for their HVAC “Snow” Float, The “Cecil Drew Memorial Award-Best Family Fun Theme,” awarded to Anderson Construction –Seward and their “Gazebo Float,” The “Dorothea Bek Memorial Award-Best Walking/Marching Unit,” The Folkloric Dancers of Lincoln: Dance Sangre Azteca-Lincoln, The “Mel Bolte Best Musical Entry-Best Live Music”-The Wilber/Claytonia High School Alumni Czech Band, The “Luke Mohatt Memorial Award-Best Youth Entry,” The Seward High Marching Bluejay’s and Cheerleaders, The “Mary and Margaret Sweasey Memorial Award-Best Civic Entry,” awarded to The “Saint Thomas Aquinas KOFC 4th Degree –Asm. 3301,” Knights of Columbus, The “Jim Orr Memorial Award-Best Patriotic Entry,” Allo Fiber’s 20th Birthday Cake Float, The “Dessalee Rousselle Memorial Award-People’s Choice Award-Obvious Crowd Favorite,”—The Alps Bark Park in Seward.

Parade awards funded with donation from GFWC Seward Junior Women’s Club and GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and Seward VFW Post #4755 Auxiliary. The Parade Judge Chairman-Melanie Nutt of Cozad. The Parade Chair was Donna Hendrickson, with the SCCDP. The Downtown Parade Emcees were Gerry Meyer of the Nebraska National Guard Museum and Clark Kolterman-Seward July 4 Committee — Volunteer banner carriers furnished by members of the Seward Geis Family and the Stephen’s Family of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Note to Winners: Parade Trophies are on display at the Seward Civic Center and can be picked up at the Seward Civic Center M-F from 9:00 to 4:00! Contact Seward County Chamber Development Partnership at 402-643-4189.