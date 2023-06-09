The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced new limits on available deer permits to hunters this upcoming deer season.

The limited supply of tags is prompted by a "severe decline" in deer harvest last year, according to a news release from Game and Parks. Statewide, the 2022 deer harvest declined 11% from 2021 and 22% from 2020.

Nonresidents will be limited to 10,000 either-sex and buck-only permits and 15% of available November firearm permits in the Frenchman Mule Deer Conservation Area, Platte MDCA, Pine Ridge MDCA, Upper Platte, Sandhills, Plains and Calamus West.

In addition, Game and Parks has reduced the statewide archery permit quota for nonresidents to 3,000 — down from 5,000 in 2022. The permit will not be valid for mule deer in the MDCA (Mule Deer Conservation Area). If nonresidents want to archery hunt for mule deer in an MDCA unit, they need to use a Buffalo, Frenchman, Pine Ridge, Platte, or Republican MD MDCA permit.

Overall, Game and Parks will reduce the number of November firearm permits available to hunters by 5.9% and antlerless-only season choice permits by 7.4%.

Besides harvest decline, a number of other factors went into the decision, according to big game program manager Luke Meduna.

"We look at a host of things," he said. "Public input from hunters, landowners, general public, as well as our harvest data, plays a fairly large role in it."

Meduna said observations and recommendations from staff stationed around the state have also been a factor.