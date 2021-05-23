Seven
This is a courtesy post for Seven's family. If you are interested in him, please complete & submit an adoption... View on PetFinder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system.
YORK -- Becky Stahr, York High School Language Arts teacher, was honored at the Nebraska State Capitol in the Rotunda with the National Counci…
Many of you have already seen on Facebook the puppies I have been fostering.
“We’ve had instances, at least a half-dozen, where he’s ran and we’ve had to find him,” the police chief said. “He’s probably at this point fearful. He takes medication, and he doesn’t have it with him.”
YORK – Travis Landanger, 40, of York has been charged with five felonies and is accused of being a habitual criminal in a case involving metha…
YORK – A woman from Jonesborough, Tenn., is accused of shoplifting at a York business and then leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.
YORK –Russell L. Vassar, 50, of York, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine.
YORK – The Class of 2021 at York and virtually everywhere else endured much at the end of their high school years in the midst of a global pandemic.
