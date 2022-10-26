 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Meals

  • 0

York Senior Center

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Barbecued chicken sandwich, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pears

Thursday, Oct. 27: Tuna salad sandwich, hamburger vegetable soup, lettuce salad, fruit salad, fruit

Friday, Oct. 28: Cheeseburger casserole, French fries, broccoli, dinner roll

Monday, Oct. 31: Chicken tenders, potatoes, cauliflower, fruit, bread stick, monster cookies

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Beef & turkey hoagie, beef barley soup, lettuce salad, pickled beets, fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Ham, party potatoes, cauliflower, pineapple, wheat bread

Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken salad sandwich, potato soup, lettuce salad, coleslaw, fruit

Friday, Nov. 4: Fish & cheese sandwich, French fries, peas, mixed berries

People are also reading…

York Leisure Home

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Barbecued chicken sandwich, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pears

Friday, Oct. 28: Cheeseburger casserole, French fries, broccoli, dinner roll

Monday, Oct. 31: Chicken tenders, potatoes, cauliflower, fruit, bread stick, monster cookies

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Ham, party potatoes, cauliflower, pineapple, wheat bread

Friday, Nov. 4: Fish & cheese sandwich, French fries, peas, mixed berries

McCool Junction

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Barbecued chicken sandwich, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pears

Friday, Oct. 28: Cheeseburger casserole, French fries, broccoli, dinner roll

Monday, Oct. 31: Chicken tenders, potatoes, cauliflower, fruit, bread stick, monster cookies

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Ham, party potatoes, cauliflower, pineapple, wheat bread

Friday, Nov. 4: Fish & cheese sandwich, French fries, peas, mixed berries

Utica Senior Center

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Chicken fried steak, broccoli with cheese, oranges, biscuit, chocolate cake

Friday, Oct. 28: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, roll

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News