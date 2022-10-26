Senior Meals

York Senior Center
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Barbecued chicken sandwich, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pears
Thursday, Oct. 27: Tuna salad sandwich, hamburger vegetable soup, lettuce salad, fruit salad, fruit
Friday, Oct. 28: Cheeseburger casserole, French fries, broccoli, dinner roll
Monday, Oct. 31: Chicken tenders, potatoes, cauliflower, fruit, bread stick, monster cookies
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Beef & turkey hoagie, beef barley soup, lettuce salad, pickled beets, fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Ham, party potatoes, cauliflower, pineapple, wheat bread
Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken salad sandwich, potato soup, lettuce salad, coleslaw, fruit
Friday, Nov. 4: Fish & cheese sandwich, French fries, peas, mixed berries
York Leisure Home
McCool Junction
Utica Senior Center
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Chicken fried steak, broccoli with cheese, oranges, biscuit, chocolate cake
Friday, Oct. 28: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, roll