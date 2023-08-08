York Senior Center

Wednesday, Aug. 9: BBQ meatballs, hash browns, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad with whipped topping, multi-grain bread

Thursday, Aug. 10: Salad bar, vegetable soup, egg salad on bun, cinnamon applesauce

Friday, Aug. 11: Hamburger casserole with mac & cheese, tri tators, beets, pineapple, wheat roll

Monday, Aug. 14: Sloppy joe on bun, French fries, California veggies, mandarin orange

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Taco & salad bar, soft shell taco with salsa & sour cream, pinto beans, pears

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, peaches, dinner roll

Thursday, Aug. 17: Salad bar, tomato soup, tuna salad on wheat, cucumber & tomato salad, fruit

Friday, Aug. 18: Sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots, fruit cocktail, wheat roll

All meals served at 11:30 a.m. Salad Bar is available until 12 noon. Guaranteed Reservations: Fried Chicken Day by 1 p.m. two business days prior all other days reservations must be made by 1 p.m. one business day prior. Cancellations requested by 7:30 a.m. when possible by calling 402.362.7626 ext. 2.

Utica Senior CenterWednesday, Aug. 9: Pulled pork, bun, potato salad, cucumber slices, peaches

Friday, Aug. 11: Tuna & noodle casserole, peas, pineapple, dinner roll

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Hamburger, bun, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon

Friday, Aug. 18: Grilled chicken (un-breaded), bun, potato salad, beets, cutie oranges

*Milk, coffee, tea and water are offered with each meal

*All August Meals will be prepared by our local restaurant TNT Bar & Grill